Additional data on BerGenBio's selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib to be presented at the 2023 ESMO meeting

BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announced that a poster and an oral presentation summarizing completed studies with its lead product candidate bemcentinib will be presented at the upcoming European Society of Clinical Oncologists (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held October 20-24 in Madrid.

Enriqueta Felip, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Thoracic Cancer Unit at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Spain will present the following poster summarizing the final results from the BGBC008 Phase II study of bemcentinib in combination with pembrolizumab in 2L NSCLC:

Poster Title:  Final top-line results of the BGBC008 phase 2, multicenter study of bemcentinib and pembrolizumab (bem+pembro) in 2nd line (2L) advanced non-squamous (NS) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (NCT03184571) of S
Session Date:  Onsite poster display date, Monday October 23  
Poster Board Number: 1440P

The poster will be available on BerGenBio's website shortly following presentation.

In addition, Dr.  Oddbjorn Straume, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Clinical Science at the Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen, Norway will make an oral presentation summarizing the results of the Investigator Led Study LBA52 with bemcentinib in addition to pembrolizumab or dabrafenib/trametinib in 1L and 2L metastatic melanoma patients:

Oral Presentation Title:  A randomized Phase Ib/II study of the selective small molecule AXL inhibitor bemcentinib in combination with either dabrafenib/trametinib or pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma 

Session Name:  LBA 52 "Melanoma and other skin tumors"
Session Date and Time:  Saturday October 21, 15:50-15:55 CET
Location:  Leon Auditorium, Hall 7

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio, commented: "We are pleased to share more data on bemcentinib which we believe substantiates our strategy to focus on the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with a goal of potentiating the effects of standard of care treatments.  We thank the patients who participated in these studies, their families, and all participating investigators as well as their clinical and nursing staff for contributing to our understanding of bemcentinib as a potential cancer therapeutic."

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and COVID-19.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

