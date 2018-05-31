Additional information on New Number of Shares in Concentric AB

Concentric AB has today announced information on the new number of registered shares in the company. To comply with the regulatory requirements Concentric AB, hereby in addition announce that the new number of votes in the company per 31 May 2018 is the same as the new number of shares per this date, i.e. 40,031,100.

This is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18.20 CET on 31 May 2018.

