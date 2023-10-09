Additive Manufacturing and High-Speed Steel Tools Drive Innovation in Punching Machine Technology

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Punching Machine Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The punching machine market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 361.93 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, at an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.56% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the punching machine market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the punching machine market:

  1. Rising Industrial Automation: Increasing industrial automation worldwide is contributing to the demand for advanced punching machines.
  2. Growing Demand for CNC Machines: The growing demand for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines is driving the adoption of punching machines.
  3. Growth in the Automotive Industry: The automotive industry's growth is leading to increased demand for punching machines for various applications.

Market Segmentation

The punching machine market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

  1. Hydraulic punching machine
  2. Mechanical punching machine
  3. Others

By End-user:

  1. Automotive industry
  2. Chemical industry
  3. Construction industry
  4. Others

By Geographical Landscape:

  1. APAC
  2. Europe
  3. North America
  4. Middle East and Africa
  5. South America

Emerging Market Trends

The report identifies several emerging market trends, including:

  1. Increased Focus on Additive Manufacturing: The increased focus on additive manufacturing is driving market growth, with punching machines playing a role in creating complex parts and components.
  2. High-Speed Steel-Cutting Tools: The growing market for high-speed steel-cutting tools is contributing to the demand for advanced punching machines.
  3. Growth of Fabricated Metal Products: The enhanced growth of fabricated metal products is fueling the adoption of punching machines in various industries.

Key Companies Mentioned

The report provides vendor analysis and mentions approximately 25 companies operating in the punching machine market, including:

  • AMADA Co. Ltd.
  • Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl
  • Boschert GmbH and Co. KG
  • Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd.
  • CUUMED CATHETER MEDICAL CO. LTD.
  • Dallan SpA
  • DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.
  • Durmazlar Makina AS
  • Hydro Power Tech Engineering
  • iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd.
  • JPW Industries Inc.
  • NITTO KOHKI Co. Ltd.
  • Oemme SpA
  • Produtech Srl
  • Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Schind Machines
  • TAMA Aps
  • TRUMPF SE Co. KG
  • W.W. Grainger Inc.
  • Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3zvp1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

High-Speed Railways Propel Demand for Advanced Railway Couplers, Boosting Market Growth

High-Speed Railways Propel Demand for Advanced Railway Couplers, Boosting Market Growth

The "Global Railway Couplers Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The railway couplers market is set to...
Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Market Receives Pulsating Impetus from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

The "Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Sepsis Therapeutics...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.