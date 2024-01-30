Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: New AM Research Report Sees $2.6B of 2023 Market Activity in 2023, Growing to $17B in 2032

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking analysis conducted by Additive Manufacturing Research, the market study titled "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: Market Analysis & Forecast" reveals significant opportunities and potential for 3D printing in the Energy sector, and compelling insights into the transformative role of AM within it. The comprehensive study sheds light on the rapid evolution and potential impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the Oil & Gas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy landscapes.

Total market forecast for 3D printing Hardware, Materials, and Parts, by revenue ($M) Source: Additive Manufacturing Research

The study's findings hold significant implications for energy providers, technology providers, investors and policymakers, indicating the need for proactive measures to harness the full potential of additive manufacturing in addressing the ever-evolving energy landscape. As the world confronts a move towards decarbonization and in an era defined by escalating and evolving geopolitical concerns, the integration of additive manufacturing is poised to make its mark on the way oil and gas, nuclear, and renewable entities conceptualize, develop, and deploy and maintain critical assets and equipment, whilst simultaneously pushing innovation of next-generation energy sources using advanced production technologies.

"Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector" highlights current trends, opportunities, challenges, and the outlook of AM, with the technology maturing to the point of providing on-demand manufacturing, reducing downtime, and enhancing operational efficiency through advanced part design. It also addresses challenges such as material limitations, regulatory compliance, and the need for industry-specific certifications and standards, all of which are already being addressed. Additionally, the report includes a market forecast, highlighting the significant growth potential of AM in the energy sector, segmented by technology, material, and application.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Shell, GE Power & Renewable Energy, ExxonMobil, Baker Hughes, ConocoPhilips, Westinghouse, American Petroleum Institute, DNV GL, Lloyd's Register, Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Desktop Metal, and Markforged.

This AM Research report is authored by Oliver Smith, of ReThink Additive. Oliver is a deeply experienced 3D printing industry consultant most recently having worked for Stratasys' consulting division, and has worked with 3D printing clients, including those in the energy sector, for over ten years.

For more information on the report, including a free sample, please visit: https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-in-the-energy-sector-market-analysis-forecast/

