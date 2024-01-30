Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: New AM Research Report Sees $2.6B of 2023 Market Activity in 2023, Growing to $17B in 2032

News provided by

Additive Manufacturing Research

30 Jan, 2024, 08:36 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking analysis conducted by Additive Manufacturing Research, the market study titled "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: Market Analysis & Forecast" reveals significant opportunities and potential for 3D printing in the Energy sector, and compelling insights into the transformative role of AM within it. The comprehensive study sheds light on the rapid evolution and potential impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the Oil & Gas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy landscapes.

Continue Reading
Total market forecast for 3D printing Hardware, Materials, and Parts, by revenue ($M) Source: Additive Manufacturing Research
Total market forecast for 3D printing Hardware, Materials, and Parts, by revenue ($M) Source: Additive Manufacturing Research

The study's findings hold significant implications for energy providers, technology providers, investors and policymakers, indicating the need for proactive measures to harness the full potential of additive manufacturing in addressing the ever-evolving energy landscape.  As the world confronts a move towards decarbonization and in an era defined by escalating and evolving geopolitical concerns, the integration of additive manufacturing is poised to make its mark on the way oil and gas, nuclear, and renewable entities conceptualize, develop, and deploy and maintain critical assets and equipment, whilst simultaneously pushing innovation of next-generation energy sources using advanced production technologies.

"Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector" highlights current trends, opportunities, challenges, and the outlook of AM, with the technology maturing to the point of providing on-demand manufacturing, reducing downtime, and enhancing operational efficiency through advanced part design. It also addresses challenges such as material limitations, regulatory compliance, and the need for industry-specific certifications and standards, all of which are already being addressed. Additionally, the report includes a market forecast, highlighting the significant growth potential of AM in the energy sector, segmented by technology, material, and application.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Shell, GE Power & Renewable Energy, ExxonMobil, Baker Hughes, ConocoPhilips, Westinghouse, American Petroleum Institute, DNV GL, Lloyd's Register, Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Desktop Metal, and Markforged.

This AM Research report is authored by Oliver Smith, of ReThink Additive.  Oliver is a deeply experienced 3D printing industry consultant most recently having worked for Stratasys' consulting division, and has worked with 3D printing clients, including those in the energy sector, for over ten years.

For more information on the report, including a free sample, please visit: https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-in-the-energy-sector-market-analysis-forecast/

About Additive Manufacturing Research:
Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

For more details on our company: http://www.additivemanufacturingresearch.com/

Contact:
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Jake Thomas
[email protected]
(248) 382-8043

SOURCE Additive Manufacturing Research

Also from this source

3D Printing Market Growth Stalled at $3.2B in Q3 2023 for Third Quarter in a Row, According to New Data from Additive Manufacturing Research

3D Printing Market Growth Stalled at $3.2B in Q3 2023 for Third Quarter in a Row, According to New Data from Additive Manufacturing Research

The global additive manufacturing (AM) market recorded 1% estimated sequential decline in Q3 2023 versus Q2 2023, despite still maintaining a 13%...
3D Printed Parts Expected to Reach $18.8B in Value in 2023, Grow to $119B in 2032 According to New Data from AM Research

3D Printed Parts Expected to Reach $18.8B in Value in 2023, Grow to $119B in 2032 According to New Data from AM Research

Additive Manufacturing Research, the leading provider of market data and consulting services to the 3D printing industry, has released the annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.