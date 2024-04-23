Additive Manufacturing in the Semiconductor Industry: New AM Research Report Sees $160M of Market Activity in 2024, Growing to $1.4B in 2032

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has published a new market study titled "3D Printing for Semiconductors: Market Opportunity Brief".

Metal Additive Manufacturing System Revenues to the Semiconductor Industry, Worldwide by Technology, $USM (Source: Additive Manufacturing Research)

"3D Printing for Semiconductors" is packaged as a Market Opportunity Brief, the first in a new product series for AM Research. Market Opportunity Briefs provide both incisive and thorough analysis with shorter form (20-30 pages versus the 60+ pages in a full-length report), more digestible content. Each Market Opportunity Brief is accompanied by an Excel file of historical market data as well as a 10-year forecast.

This report analyzes the state and outlook for additive manufacturing (AM) technologies to optimize and entrench into the semiconductor industry. Specific use cases are identified for AM within the semiconductor value chain, including reduced lead times, reduced parts, and thermal management, packaging, and more. The report also considers the implications for AM of such broader initiatives as the CHIPs Act and other geopolitical actions and trends.

The companion Excel file details semiconductor markets various AM technologies including Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Directed Energy Deposition (DED), Metal Binder Jetting (MBJ), and Bound Metal Deposition (BMD). Breakouts are also provided by metal, polymer, ceramic and specialty metal powders, as well as by geography.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: ASML, 3D Systems, Lam Research, Velo3D, Applied Materials, SIMTech, Fabric8Labs, Intel, Coherent, and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing.

This AM Research report is authored by Matt Kremenetsky, Macro Analyst for AM Research. Matt also contributes editorially to 3DPrint.com (an AM Research sister company) under the same Macro Analyst title. Kremenetsky's work places an emphasis on 3D printing's incorporation into the supply chains for strategically critical sectors, including energy, electronics, and defense.

About Additive Manufacturing Research:

Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

