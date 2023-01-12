Additive Manufacturing Strategies February 7-9 in New York City Offers Over 100 Speakers and 30 Exhibitors Covering the Business of 3D Printing

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive manufacturing continued to make great strides in 2022, but what impact could recessionary trends, global conflict, new technologies and a push towards sustainability have on the industry? All of those and more will be covered, as 3DR Holdings today announced its complete roster of speakers and exhibitors for one of the largest gatherings of 3D printing stakeholders in the United States. Experts from around the world representing commercial producers and end users of additive manufacturing will appear in-person, in New York City, from February 7-9, 2023.

The sixth annual AMS conference and exhibition is produced by 3DR's industry news website 3DPrint.com and market data firm SmarTech Analysis.

Benny Buller, the CEO of Velo3D, will deliver the opening keynote on February 7. Other organizations speaking at AMS include:

Stephen Butkow - Stifel

- Stifel Jim Dobbs - Boeing

- Boeing Meghan Ferris - HP

- HP Glynn Fletcher - EOS

- EOS Paul Gradl - NASA

- NASA Alexander Oster - Autodesk

- Autodesk Nora Toure - Materalise

- Materalise Han Wu - 3D Systems

Not to mention Formlabs, Stratasys, 3D Systems, Deutsche Bahn, Henry Schein, Linde, Siemens, PTC-Onshape, Dassault Systemes and many others.

Exhibitors/Sponsors include: Velo3D, Stifel, Carpenter, Lincoln Electric, Uniformity Labs, DWS, Dyndrite, AM Technologies, AM Ventures, Berlin Partner, AMBER, Mobility Goes Additive, EOS, XJET, 6K Additive, Seurat, nTopology and UltiMaker.

Additive Manufacturing Strategies is established as the 3D printing industry's leading business intelligence event. AMS offers an extremely focused seminar program and the schedule allows for maximum face-to-face networking.

The complete program is available here. Sponsorship and registration information can be found at www.additivemanufacturingstrategies.com or by emailing [email protected].

About 3DR Holdings:

3DR Holdings is in an international tech media organization covering the fields of additive manufacturing and quantum computing. Additional information can be found at www.3drholdings.com

