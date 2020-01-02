Additive Manufacturing Technologies Appoints Noud Steffens as Chief Revenue Officer

SHEFFIELD, England, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting the new decade strong, Additive Manufacturing Technologies Ltd (AMT) is delighted to announce that Noud Steffens has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

This new appointment for AMT is based on great synergies in terms of mission and vision to drive sustainable innovation across the entire AM process chain through digitally connected, fully automated post processing capabilities for new and existing scaled-up applications of the technology. Steffens joins AMT from DSM, a global leader in developing and providing sustainable high` performance material solutions. During his 13-year distinguished tenure at DSM, Steffens demonstrated a highly effective track record for commercializing early-phase innovations, most notably in the last two years within the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

The scope of Steffens' new role at AMT is far reaching, with the remit to support the company's fast-growing global customer base and develop new collaborative initiatives with OEMs and partners to develop fully integrated, customized post processing solutions for specific AM applications.

Commenting on his appointment, Steffens's said: "The past decade has culminated in an obvious push across the additive manufacturing industry to make additive processes viable and competitive with traditional manufacturing methods — often referred to as 'the next industrial revolution.' There are many pieces to this puzzle and AMT is leading the way when it comes to solving a key piece of that puzzle — post processing. Post processing has long been overlooked and even today, it does not get the full attention it needs for industrial scale applications of AM. The focus remains on printing the part, with little to no regard for what comes next."

He continued: "This is why I am so excited to join the AMT team, because I share the vision of AMT in providing comprehensive tools for the industry to reach its full potential. Fully automated post processing capabilities to complete the full process chain are a key step to achieve success with AM. This is why my mission at AMT is to help companies understand this and convey the importance of engaging with AMT for post processing at a very early stage in the development process. 2020 is going to be a very exciting year — both for AMT and for me personally."

