Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders, 2018-2026

This report on metal powder additive manufacturing - the fourth edition of the industry-leading market research report - identifies key change factors and resulting growth opportunities in metal additive manufacturing in metal powder materials and alloys, applications, and technology. For this new edition, SmarTech has completely re-engineered its forecasting and market tracking model to provide whole new layers of insight and depth of data, allowing for the most comprehensive analysis of the industry in the world. Over 200 pages of market analysis and data are presented, making this study the most comprehensive of its kind.

Metal powder additive manufacturing continued its disruptive journey in 2017, largely overcoming some major challenges and seeing faster than anticipated movement into true serial production applications which spurred another year of healthy growth despite temporary slowdowns experienced at the end of 2016. Now the metal powder additive manufacturing market appears to be entering its next major phase of growth, with the established area of metal powder bed fusion technologies undergoing major changes to address costs and volumes limitations, and an emerging market coalescing around new bound metal printing technologies.

The next two years are likely to go down in history as the time in which a global manufacturing revolution picked up speed, with even the historic leaders in polymer 3D printing now looking towards the metals segment as a strategic growth area. Stratasys and HP will enter the market in 2018 to compete with the newly formed GE Additive, the rapidly growing Renishaw, historic leader EOS, and a slew of other innovative newcomers with backgrounds ranging from laser manufacturing solutions (Trumpf) to pureplay additive startups (Desktop Metal) and more. It is clearly one of the most exciting times to be involved in the powder-based metal additive manufacturing market -an industry on the rise.



New market insights and data unique to this edition of AM with Metal Powders include:

Expanded hardware market analysis to cover top technology and material opportunities by industry, geographic region, and print technology of metal powder additive manufacturing

Analysis of powder production processes to show market opportunities across eight key material groups in terms of powder size distribution ranges

Inclusion of analysis for not only material shipments and revenues by industry and material type, but also for physical volumes of printed output

Hardware market shares of leading providers by key industry opportunity

New specific analytical categories for printing of refractory metals, as well as printing in the energy sector beyond oil and gas

Analysis of market opportunities for metal additive manufacturing software

Much more!

The above sampling of additional insight areas in this year's study complement the existing wealth of standard market analysis and data which covers metal additive manufacturing materials and hardware across eight material families ranging from titanium alloys, to steels, to refractory metals and more, as well as powder bed fusion technology, directed energy deposition, and bound metal printing. Standard metrics include material shipments and revenues, as well as hardware installations, unit sales, and revenues



This report seeks to lay out a clear market trajectory based on the latest industry events and technological developments in metal AM for stakeholders in the industry ranging from machine manufacturers, to metal powder suppliers, to machine tool providers interested in additive manufacturing, to investors and major end users interested in potential acquisitions in the space.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Metal Additive Manufacturing in 2018 - An Industry on the Rise

1.1 Trailing Twelve-Month Review of Metal AM Market Activity

1.1.1 Massive Competitive Shifts, Capacity Expansions Continue in the Additive Powder Supply Chain

1.1.2 Established Metal Additive Machine Community Maturing, Welcoming High-Profile Challengers GE Additive, Hewlett Packard, Stratasys, and More

1.1.3 Additive Manufacturing with Lightweight Metals and Steels Take Several Steps Forward in Powder Bed Fusion

1.1.4 New Products in Powder Bed Fusion Segment Highlight Demand for Automated, High Throughput Capabilities

1.2 Key Trends in Metal AM Technology Shaping the Future of Manufacturing

1.2.1 Fast Market Movement Towards Bound Metal Processes

1.2.2 Integration of Robust CAM/PLM Software with Metal Additive Manufacturing for Industry Maturation

1.2.3 Key Growth Factors and Development Goals by Print Technology

1.3 Perspectives on Metal Additive Manufacturing Adoption by Industry

1.3.1 Analyzing the Disruptive Potential of Metal AM to Traditional Manufacturing

1.3.2 Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive Segment - Finding Value-Building Roles in Cost-Sensitive Markets

1.3.3 Leveraging Metal Additive Manufacturing for High-Performance Parts in the Energy Sector

1.3.4 Opportunities to Grow AM Adoption Outside of Core Markets

1.4 Regional Growth Perspectives in Metal AM

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 Asia Pacific and China

1.4.4 Rest of World - India, Russia, Middle East, South America

1.5 Summary of Market Forecasts and Growth Outlook in Metal Additive Manufacturing



Chapter Two: Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology Market Guide

2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technology

2.1.1 Laser-Based Powder Bed Fusion Market Metrics

2.1.1.1 Average Market Cost of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Technology

2.1.1.2 Market Share of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Market - 2017

2.1.1.3 Laser Powder Bed Fusion - Share of Alloys

2.1.1.4 New Laser Metal AM Systems Coming to Market in 2018

2.1.2 Electron Beam-Based Powder Bed Fusion Market Metrics

2.1.2.1 Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion - Share of Alloys

2.1.3 Key Technology Developments in Powder Bed Fusion

2.1.3.1 Efforts for Process Automation Beyond Parallelization

2.1.3.2 Efforts to Improve Powder Bed Fusion Marketability Through Changes to Energy Sources and Processing Environment Management

2.2 Powder-Based Directed Energy Deposition (Laser Cladding)

2.2.1 Significant Technical Developments in Directed Energy Deposition Additive Manufacturing

2.2.2 Wire-Based Directed Energy Deposition and Its Impacts

2.2.3 Laser-Based Directed Energy Deposition Market Metrics

2.2.3.1 Average Market Cost of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Technology

2.3.2.2 Market Share of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Market - 2017

2.3.2.3 Laser Directed Energy Deposition - Share of Alloys

2.3 Bound Metal Printing (Binder Jetting, Bound Metal Deposition, etc.)

2.3.1 Evolution in Bound Metal Printing Technology Set for Market Entry in 2018 and 2019

2.4 Metal Additive Manufacturing Hardware Market Competitive Analysis - Incumbents

2.4.1 3D Systems

2.4.2 EOS

2.4.3 GE Additive (Concept Laser and Arcam)

2.4.4 SLM Solutions

2.4.5 Renishaw

2.4.6 Optomec

2.4.7 ExOne

2.5 Analysis of Hardware Market Major Players: Challengers

2.5.1 Trumpf/Sisma

2.5.2 OR LASER

2.5.3 Additive Industries

2.5.4 AddUp Solutions (Fives/Michelin)

2.5.5 Desktop Metal



Chapter Three: Metal Additive Manufacturing Powder Supply-Chain Market Guide

3.1 Characterization of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

3.1.1 Powder Spec and Requirement Trends - What's Changing?

3.2 Overview of Metal Powder Supply Chain in 2017

3.2.1 Consolidation and Strategy Shifting in the Metal Powder Supply Chain for Metal AM

3.2.2 Understanding Metal AM Powder Supply Chain Dynamics and Pricing

3.2.3 Success Recommendations for AM Metal Powder Suppliers in 2018 and Beyond

3.3 Metal Powder Production Methods for Additive Manufacturing Technologies

3.3.1 Comparing Atomization Methods for AM Powders for Future Production Scenarios

3.3.1.1 Gas-Based Atomization

3.3.1.2 Plasma-Based Atomization

3.3.1.3 Alternative Atomization and Production Methods

3.3.2 AM Powder Market Characteristics by Particle Size Distribution and Print Process

3.4 Analysis of Powder Supply Chain Players

3.4.1 AP&C

3.4.2 Carpenter

3.4.3 Sandvik

3.4.4 H.C. Starck

3.4.5 GKN Hoeganaes

3.4.6 Hgans

3.4.7 Praxair Surface Technologies

3.4.8 ATI Metals

3.4.9 Alcoa/Arconic

3.4.10 US Metal Powders/AMPAL, Inc.

3.4.11 Suppliers of Precious Metal Powders

3.4.12 Heraeus



Chapter Four: Metal Additive Manufacturing Application and Industry Adoption Market Guide

4.1 Steels in Additive Manufacturing

4.1.1 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Steels in Additive Manufacturing

4.1.2 Primary Production Methods, Processing Technologies, and Suppliers for Steel Powders

4.1.2.1 Leading Suppliers of AM Steel Powders

4.1.2.2 Steel Powder Demand in Additive Manufacturing by Particle Size Distribution

4.2 Cobalt Chrome

4.2.1 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Cobalt Chrome in Additive Manufacturing

4.2.2 Primary Production Methods, Processing Technologies, and Suppliers for Cobalt Chrome Powders

4.3 Titanium Alloys

4.3.1 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Titanium Alloys in Additive Manufacturing

4.3.1.1 Titanium AM in the Medical Sector

4.3.2 Primary Production Methods, Processing Technologies, and Suppliers for Titanium Alloys Powders

4.4 Nickel Alloys

4.4.1 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Nickel Alloys in Additive Manufacturing

4.4.2 Primary Production Methods, Processing Technologies, and Suppliers for Nickel Alloys Powders

4.5 Aluminum Alloys

4.5.1 Scalmalloy RP

4.5.2 Industry Growth in Aluminum AM Support

4.5.3 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Aluminum Alloys in Additive Manufacturing

4.5.4 Primary Production Methods, Processing Technologies, and Suppliers for Aluminum Alloys Powders

4.6 Refractory Metals - Tantalum, Tungsten, Molybdenum, and Niobium

4.6.1 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Refractory Metals in Additive Manufacturing

4.6.2 Leading Providers of Refractory Metal Powders and Services to the Additive Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Precious Metals and Other Metals

4.7.1 Precious Metal Printing

4.7.2 Printing in Amorphous Metals, Copper, and More



Chapter Five: Ten-Year Forecasts for Powder-Based Metal Additive Manufacturing - Hardware, Powders, and More

5.1 Forecast Methodology

5.2 Presentation of Key Market Metrics

5.3 Metal AM Hardware Forecast Data

5.3.1 Metal AM Hardware by Industry

5.3.1.1 Market Share of AM Providers in Key Industries

5.3.2 Metal AM Hardware by Region

5.4 Metal AM Powder Forecast Data

5.4.1 Metal AM Material Consumption by Industry

5.5 Metal Additive Manufacturing Software Opportunities



