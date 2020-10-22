Additive Orthopaedics® Announces First of Its Kind Capability with Patient Specific Implant Locking Technology

LITTLE SILVER, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Orthopaedics, LLC., the leader in 3D printed orthopaedic foot and ankle devices, announces a novel breakthrough in orthopaedic additive manufacturing with their ability to incorporate locking technology in all of their Patient Specific Implants. The patent pending technology can be incorporated in Additive Orthopaedics Patient Specific 3D Printed Plates and Patient Specific 3D Printed Bone Segments.

According to Luciano Bertolotti, Director of Engineering for Additive Orthopaedics, "Locking technology is straightforward for off the shelf implants in which the machining process for the screw hole threads is set up once and can be manufactured in high volumes. Conversely, the geometries of Patient Specific Implants can be highly complex. Every Patient Specific Implant is unique and each case poses a new challenge. Regardless of the complexity, we are now able to incorporate locking threads into the contour of the implant and deliver in a quick timeline. The ability to offer locking technology in our Patient Specific Implants is another way Additive is continuing to innovate and provide better solutions for surgeons and their patients."

Additive Orthopaedics is the only company to have FDA 510(k) clearances for Patient Specific 3D Printed Bone Segments and Patient Specific 3D Printed Plates for use in the foot and ankle. The Company is dedicated to continual investment in their product pipeline with a focus on developing Patient Specific Implants leveraging the Game Plan® technology. Game Plan, an end-to-end fully integrated cloud-based communication system, aligns surgeons and engineers to optimize patient outcomes.

About Additive Orthopaedics, LLC.

Additive Orthopaedics leverages state-of-the-art 3D metal printing technology to design, manufacture, and market patient specific and off the shelf implants specializing in complex reconstructions, implant revisions, and limb salvage procedures. Built with LatTi-Structure® to support bony in-growth, Additive Orthopaedics develops advanced implants with complex geometries leading to enhanced osteo-integration, not previously possible with traditional manufacturing processes.

