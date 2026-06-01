AddiVance is formulated to support focus, attention, mood balance, and everyday cognitive performance as part of a healthy lifestyle

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medella Springs, a wellness brand focused on nature-inspired supplements and whole-body support, is helping families navigate the growing conversation around focus, attention, and daily cognitive wellness with AddiVance, a drug-free, non-stimulant dietary supplement formulated to support focus, attention, mood balance, and everyday cognitive performance.

AddiVance Offers Families a Drug-Free Option for Daily Focus, Attention, and Cognitive Support

For many parents, focus support is not an abstract wellness topic. It can show up in difficult mornings, extended homework sessions, challenging transitions, and ongoing conversations with teachers about whether a child may need additional support. AddiVance was created to be part of that conversation, giving families a non-prescription option to discuss with a pediatrician or qualified healthcare provider.

"Parents are looking for thoughtful options that support the body without rushing into a one-size-fits-all solution," said Roger Griggs, Medella Springs' Founder. "AddiVance was formulated as nutritional brain support, not as a prescription medication or a replacement for professional care. Our goal is to help families have a more informed conversation about focus, attention, and everyday cognitive wellness."

AddiVance is a stimulant-free supplement designed to support cognitive function, concentration, steady mental energy, and mood balance. The formula includes ingredients commonly discussed in brain health and cognitive support, including phosphatidylserine, fish oil omega-3s, iron, magnesium, zinc, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D, and curcumin.

Medella Springs emphasizes that AddiVance is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ADHD or any other medical condition. Parents are encouraged to review the Supplement Facts panel with their child's healthcare provider before introducing AddiVance or any new supplement, especially if their child has allergies, takes medication, uses other supplements, or has an existing health condition.

"Focus is influenced by more than willpower," said Roger Griggs. "Sleep, nutrition, stress, routine, screen time, movement, sensory load, and overall wellness can all play a role. AddiVance fits into a broader foundation that includes healthy daily habits and appropriate professional guidance."

Medella Springs recommends that families evaluating AddiVance take a consistent, measured approach. Rather than looking for overnight change, parents may consider tracking routines, homework stamina, morning transitions, emotional regulation, teacher feedback, and overall day-to-day patterns over time. Individual results vary, and some families may not experience the level of support they hoped for.

AddiVance continues to increase in popularity among parents looking for non-drug alternatives for children's focus support and is available at MedellaSprings.com.

About Medella Springs

Medella Springs is a wellness brand dedicated to helping individuals and families support everyday balance, focus, and vitality through thoughtfully formulated, nature-inspired supplements. Made in the USA in GMP-compliant facilities, Medella Springs products are developed with high-quality ingredients and a commitment to transparency, responsible education, and customer trust.

The company's flagship product, AddiVance, is a non-prescription dietary supplement formulated to support focus, calm, and cognitive performance as part of a healthy lifestyle. Medella Springs is committed to providing practical wellness solutions while avoiding unsupported medical claims.

For more information, visit MedellaSprings.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Medella Springs products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Cari Bacon

619.866.3550

http://medellasprings.com

SOURCE Medella Springs