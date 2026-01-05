ADDMAN Acquires Forecast 3D

Transaction expands ADDMAN's polymer 3d printing production capabilities and digital infrastructure.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDMAN announced the acquisition of Forecast 3D, a polymer additive manufacturing (AM) company based in Carlsbad, California, which will operate as part of ADDMAN's Polymer division. The transaction expands ADDMAN's polymer production capabilities, digital infrastructure, and West Coast operations in support of growing customer demand and the company's long-term strategy to build the most comprehensive additive manufacturing platform in North America.

Forecast 3D is a 30-year veteran in additive manufacturing and an early industrial adopter of AM technologies. The business adds significant capacity in powder-based polymer technologies, including Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), along with a mature digital quoting and customer support platform. These capabilities strengthen ADDMAN's ability to support partners as their programs evolve, from early development prototypes through full-rate production.

The addition of Forecast 3D's Carlsbad operation alongside ADDMAN's existing Dinsmore facility in Southern California creates a regional hub for polymer additive manufacturing. Customers will benefit from expanded capacity, faster lead times, and seamless access to ADDMAN's broader product portfolio, including polymer and metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, and injection molding.

"Our strategy has always been about scale and capability," said Joe Calmese, CEO, ADDMAN. "We are building the largest additive manufacturing service provider in the market. Designed to support any part, any process, at any stage of the customer's journey. Bringing Forecast 3D into ADDMAN makes that vision real today, and we will continue to raise the bar for what customers should expect from an advanced manufacturing partner."

Forecast 3D was previously operated as part of a global industrial manufacturing organization, and the transaction was supported by ADDMAN's leadership team and ownership partners at American Industrial Partners. With this acquisition, ADDMAN's industrial additive fleet now exceeds 160 systems, positioning ADDMAN among the largest additive manufacturing providers in North America in just 5 years.

"Reaching this scale matters, but it isn't the finish line," Calmese added. "Our focus is how we use it; where we invest next, how we partner, and how we continue expanding what AM can do. That's the journey we're on at ADDMAN."

