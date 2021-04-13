ADDMAN Engineering Acquires 3rd Dimension Industrial 3D Printing

WESTFIELD, Ind., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDMAN Engineering group, an American Industrial Partners company, has closed on its acquisition of 3rd Dimension Industrial Printing (Westfield, IN). 3rd Dimension is a premier provider of metal Additive Manufacturing and CNC engineered solutions. With this acquisition, ADDMAN adds a wide range of metal printing capabilities as well as traditional subtractive processes. This will be ADDMAN's second Additive Manufacturing location in addition to the headquarters and innovation center in Bonita Springs, FL.

Located near Indianapolis, IN, 3rd Dimension is an industrial Additive Manufacturing supplier. Their capabilities span both additive and subtractive processes and range from prototype to production. Founded in 2013 by Bob Markley, 3rd Dimension has printed parts for high-profile aerospace, racing, and consumer goods industries. The facility is ITAR, ISO9001, and AS9100 certified and produces a wide range of materials to include Nickel based alloys, Aluminum, high strength steels, and other materials currently in development.

"The 3rd Dimension Team and I are extremely excited to join the ADDMAN Engineering family. The combination of experiences, backing, and most importantly the support of our amazing customer base makes this a once in a lifetime opportunity. We look forward to many years of providing engineered solutions that our customers have come to expect from the 3rd Dimension team," said Bob Markley, President and Founder of 3rd Dimension.

"The addition of 3rd Dimension provides us with the perfect complement to our rapidly expanding AM business. The dedicated staff at 3rd Dimension brings with them years and years of experience and expertise in the area of complex metal Additive Manufacturing," said Mark Saberton, Founder and CTO of ADDMAN Engineering.

"From our corporate mantra:

'Choosing one's partners is the most important decision in investing and, more generally, in life.'"

ADDMAN Engineering is an AM solution provider backed by the Industrial focused American Industrial Partners group. Combining the expertise and knowledge of our 20+ mid-size manufacturing companies, we use Additive Manufacturing and advanced technologies to enable our customers to have breakthroughs in product development and manufacturing.

At our core, we are manufacturing experts and view Additive as a tool to be used in the right ways and implemented where it is needed.

We are a vertically integrated company, and our capabilities span the design, manufacture, post-processing, and quality equipment needed to take an Additive Manufacturing part from concept to production and final quality inspection.

The acquisition was facilitated by Pin Oak Company (www.pinoakcompany.com), a merchant bank providing strategy consulting and buy-side origination services.

www.addmangroup.com

i[email protected]

+1 239-221-7546

SOURCE ADDMAN Engineering