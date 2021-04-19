ADDMAN Engineering Appoints New CEO – Joseph Calmese

Mr. Calmese has eight years of senior management experience, including strategic management, business modeling, mergers and acquisitions and high growth innovation leadership. Most recently, Calmese lead Honeywell's Alerton global business unit in the building automation industry. Prior to that, Mr. Calmese served as the chief business officer for Mark Andy, Inc, a global supplier of printing and packaging equipment.

"Joe is the right leader at the right time for ADDMAN," said Danny Davis, a partner at American Industrial Partners and board member of ADDMAN. "Joe's combination of experience in innovation, manufacturing, and business development will strengthen our existing partnerships while leading ADDMAN through rapid growth for years to come. Joe's passion for incredible customer experience will create significant value for our organization."

"I am very excited to join the ADDMAN team," said Joe Calmese. "I believe ADDMAN has created great relationships and expertise in the additive industry, and we are poised for great success. The combination of our team, our knowledge and our ownership group does not come along often, and I am honored to lead such a great business."

Mr. Calmese began his career as an advanced manufacturing engineering – focusing on automation projects for the HVAC industry. Mr. Calmese worked on custom automated machines, laser welding and software control systems before moving to Bastian Robotics as a project leader. After leaving Bastian, Mr. Calmese lead innovation projects for Mark Andy before joining the business leadership team in 2013. From there, Mr. Calmese ran several businesses for Mark Andy through acquisitions and organic growth. Mr. Calmese joined Alerton in 2020 and lead the organization through the global COVID 19 pandemic recovery and a new round of innovation investments.

Mr. Calmese received a BS in Physics from Illinois College and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About ADDMAN

ADDMAN Engineering is an Additive Manufacturing ("AM") solution provider backed by American Industrial Partners ("AIP"). Combining the expertise and knowledge of AIPs 20 mid-size manufacturing companies, ADDMAN uses AM and advanced technologies to enable our customers to have breakthroughs in product development and manufacturing. ADDMAN is a vertically integrated company, and its capabilities span the design, manufacture, post-processing, and quality equipment needed to take an Additive Manufacturing part from concept to production and final quality inspection. For more information, visit: www.addmangroup.com

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that invest in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed more than 100 transactions and currently has more than $8 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

