ADDMAN Group and Continuous Composites Partner to Advance 3D Printing Solutions for Hypersonics and UAVs

Steve Starner, President and CEO of Continuous Composites, commented, "We believe that our CF3D continuous fiber technology has the potential to significantly impact cost, lead time, and part performance across many industries. Our goal is to deliver an unmatched manufacturing system in Aerospace and Defense. ADDMAN's broad experience and best-in-class technical expertise in Aerospace and high-temperature thermal protection systems in Hypersonics make us ideal partners to support further adoption of this compelling technology."

With this partnership, ADDMAN has installed a CF3D machine at its Fort Myers headquarters and innovation center, becoming the only service bureau offering both Carbon-Carbon composite and refractory alloy printing. This capability aligns seamlessly with ADDMAN Group's Castheon 3D-printed Niobium alloys, including Niobium C103 and Niobium Super C103, which offer critical benefits for hypersonic applications. As composite and metallic solutions become essential in advanced systems, ADDMAN provides a full suite of additive technologies to meet performance demands and aggressive timelines.

The CF3D machine uses a continuous dry fiber impregnated in real-time with a rapid-curing thermosetting resin, enabling precise, large-scale printing of composite parts [2.7m x 1.1m x 1.1m]. Driven by proprietary software and advanced numeric controllers, this system ensures high accuracy and instant curing upon deposition, accommodating complex designs with structural and functional fibers tailored for demanding applications.

"Integrating CF3D technology into ADDMAN's suite of capabilities directly addresses feedback from our customers, who have emphasized the need for both Carbon-Carbon composites and refractory metals like Niobium C103 to support their advanced applications. This integration allows us to provide optimized solutions for performance and weight, delivering mission-critical components that meet the stringent requirements of hypersonic systems. By aligning our solutions with market needs, we reinforce our role as a comprehensive partner for aerospace and defense innovations," said Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN Group.

ADDMAN and Continuous Composites are setting a new standard in additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense, driving innovation in high-temperature and lightweight applications. To showcase this technology, the companies will host a webinar, Scaling Innovation: How Continuous Fiber 3D Printing is Shaping the Future of Manufacturing, on Dec. 3 at 10 AM EST. You can register here.

About ADDMAN Group: ADDMAN Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer specializing in additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding, and advanced composites. Serving sectors like aerospace, medical, defense, and industrial, ADDMAN provides tailored manufacturing solutions that help customers bring complex, innovative products to market.

About Continuous Composites: Based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Continuous Composites is a pioneer in composite 3D printing technology. Their patented CF3D® technology combines high-performance continuous fibers with advanced thermoset resins to produce complex, lightweight structures with exceptional strength. Serving industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive, Continuous Composites is shaping the future of composite manufacturing through scalable, innovative solutions designed for the most demanding applications.

Media Contact: Liz Schmittou, [email protected]

SOURCE ADDMAN