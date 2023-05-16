AddOn Networks Announces Award of Information Technology Umbrella Contract by New York State Office of General Services

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AddOn Networks, an Amphenol company, and a leading provider of active and passive fiber optic interconnect components, today announced that it has been awarded an Information Technology Umbrella Contract – Manufacturer Based (Statewide) by the New York State Office of General Services (NYS OGS). This contract certifies that AddOn Networks is a vetted and state-approved information technology (IT) vendor. AddOn's channel partners can also resell AddOn's full portfolio of OEM-compatible transceivers, cabling, memory, and network accessories to New York State-authorized users.

This centralized statewide contract award provides IT products from multiple contractors and resellers to all authorized users of OGS contracts throughout the state of New York, which includes: state agencies; local governments; public primary and secondary school districts, including private schools; colleges and universities, including the State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY); qualifying charitable and non-profit organizations, including fire districts; hospitals and other medical institutions; public authorities; and public benefit corporations. Additionally, this contract is extendible, and offerings may be made available for use by all governmental entities throughout the United States.

"AddOn Networks continues to grow and invest in our people, operations facility, and technology to best support our diverse customer base," said Matt McCormick, managing director of AddOn Networks. "AddOn and our talented channel partners look forward to providing authorized users throughout New York State with reliable optical connectivity solutions at a highly competitive price without compromising quality. In these difficult financial times, our diverse portfolio of products offers flexible cost-saving solutions for network deployments and upgrades to support growing bandwidth demands."

About AddOn Networks

AddOn Networks is the global leader in optical connectivity solutions serving data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare provider networks. It operates in more than 25 countries through its long-standing commercial channels to provide continuity of supply and world-class service.

AddOn offers a full network catalog of optical transceivers and high-speed cabling that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. Its certified solutions are backed by a lifetime warranty and 24/7/365 global field engineering support.

Discover more about AddOn Networks at www.addonnetworks.com.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

