AddOn Networks empowers Insight's Research & Innovation Hubs with networking connectivity

According to CDCT Architect, Chase Christensen, "Our Hubs are a representation of our vast vendor partnerships, enabling us to explore all hardware and software options. Because of the robust offering in our Hubs, we can have conversations with our clients about a full solution to address their unique needs and business goals. We build Proof of Concepts based on our clients' skillsets, IT goals, and budgets."

Numerous OEM vendor servers, switches, and routers reside within the Hubs' ecosystem, making interoperability an important functionality. AddOn fiber optic transceivers are ideal for this type of multi-vendor environment as they have the capability to code and test for more than 100 OEMs, guaranteeing the same form, fit, and functionality as OEM counterparts. Between lowered inventory holding and the extensive savings versus OEM originals, AddOn optics are increasingly becoming the chosen provider for networking connectivity needs.

Insight, along with leading manufacturers like AddOn Networks, provide the infrastructure and expertise for businesses to explore and test options without disrupting their current network environments. AddOn is fundamental in helping Insight provide options when testing network solutions for clients. Both organizations are jointly committed to ensuring clients have everything they need to scale, innovate, and build their network environments for the future.

About AddOn Networks

AddOn Networks is the global leader in optical connectivity solutions serving data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare provider networks. It operates in over 25 countries through its long-standing commercial channels to provide continuity of supply and world-class service.

AddOn offers a full network catalog of optical transceivers and high-speed cabling which are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. Its certified solutions are backed by lifetime warranty and 24/7/365 global field engineering support. For more information, please visit www.addonnetworks.com.

About Insight Enterprises, Inc.

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at https://www.insight.com and https://insightcdct.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AddOn Networks

Related Links

https://www.addonnetworks.com/

