AddOn Networks fiber optic solutions deployed at World Wide Technology's network testing facility

Numerous OEM vendor servers, switches, and routers reside within the ATC ecosystem, making interoperability a challenge. AddOn fiber optic transceivers are ideal for multi-vendor environments as they code and test for more than 100 OEMs, guaranteeing the same form, fit and functionality of OEM counterparts.

Geoff Hubbard, ATC Data Center Operations Manager at WWT, oversees the physical equipment architecture in four data centers featuring over 500 racks. The ATC is home to a large network of architects, project planners and engineers — all orchestrating integrated systems to design and validate projects ranging from greenfield to brownfield environments, and everything in between.

"AddOn optics 'simply work' in our multi-vendor environment. Our engineers trust that when you plug in an AddOn optic, there won't be issues and we won't need to add in commands to bypass alerts. We've also had circumstances where we've needed a unique part and AddOn has delivered it the next day," said Hubbard. "In addition to the dependable products, the value AddOn delivers is in their people. In all my experience working with vendors, AddOn is comparable to hitting the 'easy button' — when we request something, they deliver." The ease of use and dependability of AddOn optics within the ATC frees up time for Hubbard's operations team to focus on maintaining the physical equipment and scaling operations.

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology, and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates over 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution, and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.wwt.com

AddOn Networks is the global leader in optical connectivity solutions serving data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare provider networks. It operates in more than 25 countries through its long-standing commercial channels to provide continuity of supply and world-class service.

AddOn offers a full network catalog of optical transceivers and high-speed cabling that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. Its certified solutions are backed by a lifetime warranty and 24/7/365 global field engineering support. For more information, please visit www.addonnetworks.com

