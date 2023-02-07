Address Brain Fog With Greenfilled's Plankton-Powered Memory Supplement

Memory Is a Simple, Natural, and Effective Supplement Solution That Is Perfect for Gently Improving the Brain's Ability to Function on a Daily Basis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain fog is a common symptom that most individuals deal with from time to time. It gains its name from the fact that it represents the cognitive equivalent of trying to see through a fog. Symptoms include sluggish or slow thinking, the struggle to remember, and a tendency toward confusion or an inability to focus. The little-understood condition has been linked to a variety of different scenarios, including excessive stress, poor or disrupted sleep, medications, and even COVID-19.

There are many ways to address brain fog, including getting good sleep and plenty of exercise, as well as sticking to a good diet. Dr. Joanna Hellmuth, a neurologist from the University of California, also recommends eating a variety of foods that contain a lot of vitamins and antioxidants — which is precisely what Greenfilled has created in its Memory dietary supplement.

"Our Memory supplement is loaded with natural ingredients that are ideal fuel for a hungry brain," says the Spanish supplement brand's COO Enrique Castaño, "It's filled with ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba, Panax Ginseng, and Bacopa Monnieri, all of which are well-known for their ability to provide cognitive support, energy, and clarity. But the most important item of all is our flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®."

TetraSOD® is a hyper-concentrated form of superoxide dismutase, an essential enzyme that serves as the first shield in the protection against oxidative stress. It's a critical antioxidant that can stabilize and maintain basic health, both in the body and the brain.

TetraSOD®, in particular, is sourced from phytoplankton in a unique process that maximizes the concentration of SOD present. When combined with the other ancient herbal ingredients listed above, the supplement becomes an elegantly simple, potently powerful way to boost brain function and overcome the pesky and, at times, persistent issue of brain fog.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

