Address Oxidative Stress with Greenfilled's Uniquely Potent Supplements

The Health and Wellness Brand's Innovative Manufacturing Process Enhances the Natural Potency of Its Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxidative stress is a basic bodily concern that everyone deals with. In essence, the phenomenon comes from an inability of the body to properly detoxify ROS (oxygen reactive species) which are a form of free radicals within cells and tissue. ROS are normal, as is the oxidation process, but an imbalance caused by external factors, like UV exposure or pollutants, can lead to oxidative stress.

The result of this condition can lead to a variety of health concerns . A build-up of free radicals can damage fatty tissue, DNA, and proteins. This weakens the body and can open the door to many other more serious concerns and conditions. In addition, oxidative stress can increase the aging process.

Whether it's the need to stay healthy on a fundamental level, the desire to preserve that youthful glow, or both, it's important to address oxidative stress in the body — which is where Greenfilled comes into the picture. The health and wellness brand has created a line of supplements that utilize a key ingredient, TetraSOD®, to combat oxidative stress. TetraSOD® is sourced from marine phytoplankton, which is rich in SOD, the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it a key contributor to the fight against oxidative stress.

In addition, TetraSOD® is manufactured from micro-algae that is grown and harvested in a carefully controlled land-based facility. Along with making the production process more sustainable and less intrusive to ocean environments (where natural marine phytoplankton thrives), this allows Greenfilled to enhance the potency of the product itself. "We feed the micro-algae nitrogen and stress it with oxygen," explains company COO Enrique Castaño, "This increases the SOD production, which the organisms endogenously synthesize, allowing us to harvest a more potent end product. TetraSOD® is harvested and freeze-dried on site with no additives, too, making it a clean, strong, and effective natural solution to oxidative stress."

Oxidative stress is a serious concern for every human. With so many factors in modern life impacting free radical production in the body, it's important to find natural solutions like Greenfilled's plankton-powered supplements to slow the aging process and keep the body healthy over the course of a well-lived life.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

[email protected]

www.tetrasod.com

www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled