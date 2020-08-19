Addressable Executive Adam Gaynor Joins VIZIO As VP of Network Partnerships

"Adam's addition to the team represents VIZIO's continued focus and investment in driving the future of TV," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer at VIZIO. "Not only does Adam have extensive experience working with networks, but he has been at the forefront of championing addressable advertising, going back to his previous efforts driving live linear addressable advertising at AMC Networks and DISH."

In addition to spearheading network relationships, Gaynor will be heavily involved in advancing Project Open Addressable Ready (Project OAR), a technology consortium led by VIZIO, and created to advance the development and deployment of a new, open standard for addressable advertising on connected TVs. The consortium recently announced live market trials with network partners like Fox, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, E.W. Scripps, and AMC Networks. Adam will help steer OAR as it evolves into a business that serves as a foundation for the future of TV advertising.

"VIZIO is building the next generation of home entertainment, powered by data and personalized consumer experiences," said Gaynor. "I'm excited to join the team to advance VIZIO's initiatives on the network and addressable front, enabling advertisers to deliver more precise messages to their intended audiences at the right time."

Before joining VIZIO, Gaynor was most recently Vice President of AMCN Agility, the Data Solutions Sales team for AMC Networks. There, he created and oversaw the development and monetization of all advanced and data-driven TV advertising opportunities across the AMC Networks portfolio. Additionally, Adam also served as Vice President, Media Sales & Analytics for DISH Network, where he led the company's media sales division, inclusive of all addressable, interactive, programmatic, and OTT initiatives. Gaynor also held posts at Game Show Network, Comcast, and CBS.

About VIZIO Ads

The VIZIO Ads mission is to deliver a more relevant TV advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree, SmartCast and within popular TV apps, VIZIO Ads delivers advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest Smart TV footprints in the U.S. Learn more here: www.vizioads.com.

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and #1 Sound Bar Brand[2] in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot[3] and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos[4]. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

