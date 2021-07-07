Addressable Market of $8 Billion for Wild Card Sports

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by John Zogby Strategies for Wild Card Sports found that the serviceable addressable market (SAM) for the company is $8 billion. The SAM is the market that exists within a firm's core competencies and business model.

Wild Card Clubhouse Key

The survey of 1000 gamers projected that 41% to 46% of the current 60 million fantasy market would play Wild Card Sports 2 to 3 different seasons a year. One of the features that gamers liked the most was the chance to compete against five famous Professional Athletes in each sport – football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. The company has a patent pending on the game.

The study also found that gamers were willing to pay $120 a season to play Wild Card Sports, competing for prizes in weekly and season-long contests. In addition to cash prizes of $10 million per sport, winners would receive 2 tickets to the championship events for their sport, like the Super Bowl and World Series, where they would receive their awards from the Pros. The contests include prizes for the individual, female, 2-person and ProAm team with the most points. To add even more fun to the game, there would also be the "Booby Prize" for the player with the least points. The lowest scorer would receive the same cash prizes and tickets as the high scorers.

"When I showed our new game to my super-gamer friends, they all said they'd definitely play," said Co-Founder and President Hank Werronen. "But before we launched, we wanted to make sure the market for our product was large enough and strong enough to justify forming a company. The Zogby Study clearly shows that Wild Card Sports has the potential to be a large and profitable company."

"The twists and turns we built into the game are what makes it so appealing," added Wild Card Sports co-founder and creative director, Allen Kay. "There are many more ways to play which makes for many more ways to win."

Along with big prizes, Wild Card Sports will offer an ownership share in the company for every four seasons played. With the ownership share, players receive a Wild Card Sports Clubhouse Key that entitles them to discounts on season passes, invitations to special events with the Pros and deals from sponsors.

"By providing our players the chance to be owners of the company and special perks, we can lower the costs of acquiring and retaining customers," said Hank Werronen. "This will dramatically improve our operating margins as compared with other gaming companies like Draft Kings, Fan Duel, CBS, ESPN and Yahoo."

About Wild Card Sports

Wild Card Sports™ was founded in March 2021 by Hank Werronen and Allen Kay. They worked together to develop, launch and build the Humana Health Plan when Hank was the COO of the venture, now a $50 billion enterprise and ranked #41 on the Fortune 500. Allen Kay is the creator of "If you see something, say something" and member of 2 Advertising Halls of Fame. https://www.wildcardsports.games

About John Zogby Strategies

The world-renowned firm provides a wide range of research and advisory services to clients across the globe. It was founded by pollster, author and trend-spotter John Zogby and his sons Jeremy and Benjamin. https://johnzogbystrategies.com/

