Addressable Networks Inc. Acquires Lanlogic Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressable Networks Inc., a leading solutions integrator, announced today the acquisition of Lanlogic Inc., a leading IT solutions consulting company. Lanlogic, Inc. will continue its long history of designing and delivering best-of-breed solutions for its customers and doing business as Lanlogic. Effective immediately, Dan Ferguson will assume the role of president and CEO of Lanlogic, previously held by Art Closson, founder of Lanlogic.

"Dan has years of experience running a high-tech solutions provider in the voice and data industry here in Silicon Valley. His focus has always been placing customer needs as his number one priority," said Mr. Closson. "Dan is a great match with our company's customer-centric culture and I am excited to have him take over my role here at Lanlogic." Mr. Closson will continue his employment at Lanlogic for the foreseeable future as a technical consultant.

"Lanlogic has an excellent reputation in the market of treating its customers, employees and suppliers the right way," said Ferguson. "I am very excited Mr. Closson has handed me the stewardship of maintaining the core values of the company he founded in 1996."

Ferguson brings over 29 years of sales, finance and overall industry experience to his new role at Lanlogic. He grew up in Sunnyvale, California, and graduated from Santa Clara University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, Finance in 1987.

About Addressable Networks Inc.

Addressable Networks is a solutions integrator based in Santa Clara, California, focused on designing, implementing and maintaining powerful converged communication networks for customers worldwide. Dan Ferguson founded Addressable Networks in 2016 and then incorporated the company in March 2018.

About Lanlogic Inc.

Lanlogic is an IT services, support and consulting company located in Livermore, California, celebrating over 21 years of experience. The company is the trusted advisor for a vast number of small, mid-market and enterprise companies, local government agencies and educational organizations. Its network management and support services provide peace of mind to organizations that are looking for a comprehensive approach to IT service management. Lanlogic offers corporate-level support with an unmatched passion for service.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Press Contact:

Lyle Fullmer

Sales and Marketing Admin

925-273-2313

Related Images

lanlogic-inc-logo.jpg

Lanlogic Inc. logo

company logo in JPG

addressable-networks-inc-logo.jpg

Addressable Networks Inc. logo

company logo in JPG

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addressable-networks-inc-acquires-lanlogic-inc-300631109.html

SOURCE Addressable Networks Inc.