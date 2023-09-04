Addressing the Fragile: 2023 Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market's Growth Driven by Research and Collaboration

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Drugs By Route of Administration, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $722.8 million in 2023 to an estimated $850.5 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 2.4%.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) is a genetic disorder that weakens bones and impedes their proper development, rendering them fragile and prone to fractures. Known as brittle bone disease, OI stems from imperfect bone formation, leading to frequent fractures even without evident causes. This condition manifests in various forms, ranging from mild cases with a few fractures to severe cases involving multiple fractures.

OI arises due to a lack of connective tissue production or genetic anomalies. Collagen synthesis, a vital component of bone strength, is hampered by OI. This condition encompasses types I (mild) to IX (severe and often fatal). Frequent fractures are the hallmark, accompanied by loose joints, bone deformities, hearing loss, respiratory issues, and dental problems. Diagnosis involves DNA or collagen testing.

While no cure exists due to its genetic nature, lifestyle adjustments such as exercise and smoking cessation can aid in fracture prevention. Supportive measures include braces, pain management, and proper fracture care. Bone infections can be treated with antibiotics and antiseptics. The global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market is poised to grow due to increased demand for innovative therapies, licensing agreements, and collaborations by industry leaders for OI treatment development.

Market Dynamics:

The surge in research and development funding for novel treatment approaches is a key driver of global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market growth. Licensing agreements and collaborations among industry players also contribute to market expansion. The rising number of OI cases worldwide, owing to family history, further fuels market growth.

Key Highlights of the Study:

  • Identification of potential revenue opportunities and investment propositions across segments
  • Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies
  • Profiles of key players, highlighting company achievements, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies

This report equips marketers and decision-makers with insights to guide product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Drugs:

  • Teriparatide
  • Denosumab
  • Others

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Others

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Region:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Middle East (GCC, Israel, Rest of Middle East)
  • Africa (South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa)

Company Profiles:

Key players in the global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market include BioSenic SA, Mereo Biopharma Group PLC, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Quince, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

220

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$722.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$850.5 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux1zyb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $62.9 Billion by 2028: Data Security Takes Center Stage

Healthcare & Life Sciences Sector Drives Rapid Growth in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.