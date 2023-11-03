Addressing the Global HIV Challenge: Market for Diagnostics and Therapeutics Plays a Crucial Role in Combating HIV/AIDS

03 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET
The global diagnostics and therapeutics for HIV market is expected to reach $39.3 billion in 2028 from $30.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
The global diagnostics and therapeutics for HIV market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS worldwide, advancements in diagnostic technologies, the introduction of innovative treatment options, and awareness programs aimed at HIV prevention and management. HIV/AIDS remains a significant global health concern, and the market for diagnostics and therapeutics plays a crucial role in addressing this challenge.
Diagnostic Test Types:
The market for HIV diagnostics includes various test types, each serving a specific purpose in the diagnosis and monitoring of HIV infections:
- Antigen-and Antibody-Based Tests: These tests detect both HIV antigens and antibodies in a patient's blood, providing early and accurate diagnosis. Common types include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, rapid tests, and nucleic acid tests (NAT).
- CD4 Tests: CD4 tests are essential for monitoring the immune system's health in HIV-positive individuals. Monitoring CD4 counts helps healthcare providers assess disease progression and determine when to initiate antiretroviral therapy (ART).
- Viral Load Tests: Viral load tests measure the amount of HIV in a patient's blood. These tests are crucial for monitoring treatment effectiveness and disease management, as well as preventing HIV transmission.
Treatment by Drug Categories:
HIV therapeutics encompass various drug classes designed to suppress the virus, boost immune function, and improve the overall health of HIV-positive individuals:
- Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs): NRTIs are a class of antiretroviral drugs that inhibit the reverse transcriptase enzyme, preventing the replication of the virus.
- Protease Inhibitors (PIs): PIs block the protease enzyme, a key component of HIV replication. They are often used in combination with other antiretroviral drugs.
- Single Tablet Regimen Fixed-Dose Combination (STR FDC): These combinations of antiretroviral drugs simplify treatment regimens for patients, improving adherence and treatment outcomes.
- HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs): INSTIs target the integrase enzyme, preventing the integration of viral DNA into the host cell genome.
- Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs): NNRTIs inhibit reverse transcriptase, similar to NRTIs, but through a different mechanism.
Market Dynamics:
The market for HIV diagnostics and therapeutics is influenced by several factors, including increasing awareness, government initiatives to combat HIV/AIDS, research and development efforts to discover new drugs and diagnostics, and the ongoing quest for an HIV cure. Additionally, issues related to access to affordable treatments and addressing the social stigma associated with HIV/AIDS remain significant challenges.
Geographic Analysis:
The report provides insights into the market's regional distribution, with a focus on key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, India, and Japan. These regions are known for their significant contributions to HIV diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (Hiv)
- Report Overview
- Disease Prognosis
- Symptoms
- Treatments
- Hiv Timeline and Milestones
- Hiv Life Cycle: Treatment and Mechanism of Action
- Hiv Prophylaxis
- Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Prep)
- Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (Pep)
- Drug Resistance
- Medication Adherence
- Who Initiatives
Chapter 4 Global Industry Trends
- Trends in Global Hiv Transmission
- Regional Awareness Programs
- Development of Novel Therapies
- Public-Private Partnerships
- Rising Comorbidities in Hiv Patients With An Increase in the Longevity of Patients
- Global Programs to Counter Hiv
- Preventing Transmission from Mother to Child
- Challenges
- Underestimating the Risk of Contracting the Disease
- Social Stigma Associated With Stds
- High Cost of Treatment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Hiv Therapeutic
- Global Market Forecast for Hiv Therapeutics
- Regional Markets for Hiv Therapeutics
- North America
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Epidemiology
- Hiv Testing and Recommendations
- Regulation of the North American Market for Hiv Therapeutics
- European Market for Hiv Therapeutics
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Epidemiology
- Hiv Testing and Recommendations
- Regulations Impacting the European Hiv Market
- Asia-Pacific Market for Hiv Therapeutics
- Southeast Asian Regions
- Western Pacific Regions
- Prevention and Screening Programs
- Regulation of the Asia-Pacific Hiv Market
- Market Impact of Generic Manufacturers
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Rest of the World (Row) Market for Hiv Therapeutics
- African Region
- Global Investments in the Hiv Market
Chapter 6 Hiv Market by Arv Drug Category
- Overview
- Timeline of Therapies
- First-Line Treatment Regimen
- Second-Line Treatment Regimen
- Third-Line/Salvage Treatment Regimen
- Market Overview by Drug Category
- Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nrtis)
- Protease Inhibitors (Pis)
- Single-Tablet Regimen (Str)/Fixed-Dose Combination (Fdc) Drugs
- Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (Insti)
- Non-Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nnrtis)
- Entry Inhibitors
Chapter 7 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)
- Point-Of-Care Testing
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
- Other Emerging Techniques
Chapter 8 Evaluation of Market for Hiv Diagnostics
- Market for Hiv Diagnostics by Test Type
- Evolution of Hiv Tests
- Antigen- and Antibody-Based Tests
- Future Perspective
- Cd4 Testing
- Viral Load Testing
- Hiv Diagnostic Product Profiles by Test Type
- Cd4 Testing Products
- Viral Load Testing Products
Chapter 9 Patents
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
