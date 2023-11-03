Addressing the Global HIV Challenge: Market for Diagnostics and Therapeutics Plays a Crucial Role in Combating HIV/AIDS

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diagnostics and therapeutics for HIV market is expected to reach $39.3 billion in 2028 from $30.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The global diagnostics and therapeutics for HIV market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS worldwide, advancements in diagnostic technologies, the introduction of innovative treatment options, and awareness programs aimed at HIV prevention and management. HIV/AIDS remains a significant global health concern, and the market for diagnostics and therapeutics plays a crucial role in addressing this challenge.

Diagnostic Test Types:

The market for HIV diagnostics includes various test types, each serving a specific purpose in the diagnosis and monitoring of HIV infections:

Antigen-and Antibody-Based Tests: These tests detect both HIV antigens and antibodies in a patient's blood, providing early and accurate diagnosis. Common types include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, rapid tests, and nucleic acid tests (NAT).

These tests detect both HIV antigens and antibodies in a patient's blood, providing early and accurate diagnosis. Common types include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, rapid tests, and nucleic acid tests (NAT). CD4 Tests: CD4 tests are essential for monitoring the immune system's health in HIV-positive individuals. Monitoring CD4 counts helps healthcare providers assess disease progression and determine when to initiate antiretroviral therapy (ART).

CD4 tests are essential for monitoring the immune system's health in HIV-positive individuals. Monitoring CD4 counts helps healthcare providers assess disease progression and determine when to initiate antiretroviral therapy (ART). Viral Load Tests: Viral load tests measure the amount of HIV in a patient's blood. These tests are crucial for monitoring treatment effectiveness and disease management, as well as preventing HIV transmission.

Treatment by Drug Categories:

HIV therapeutics encompass various drug classes designed to suppress the virus, boost immune function, and improve the overall health of HIV-positive individuals:

Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs): NRTIs are a class of antiretroviral drugs that inhibit the reverse transcriptase enzyme, preventing the replication of the virus.

NRTIs are a class of antiretroviral drugs that inhibit the reverse transcriptase enzyme, preventing the replication of the virus. Protease Inhibitors (PIs): PIs block the protease enzyme, a key component of HIV replication. They are often used in combination with other antiretroviral drugs.

PIs block the protease enzyme, a key component of HIV replication. They are often used in combination with other antiretroviral drugs. Single Tablet Regimen Fixed-Dose Combination (STR FDC): These combinations of antiretroviral drugs simplify treatment regimens for patients, improving adherence and treatment outcomes.

These combinations of antiretroviral drugs simplify treatment regimens for patients, improving adherence and treatment outcomes. HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs): INSTIs target the integrase enzyme, preventing the integration of viral DNA into the host cell genome.

INSTIs target the integrase enzyme, preventing the integration of viral DNA into the host cell genome. Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs): NNRTIs inhibit reverse transcriptase, similar to NRTIs, but through a different mechanism.

Market Dynamics:

The market for HIV diagnostics and therapeutics is influenced by several factors, including increasing awareness, government initiatives to combat HIV/AIDS, research and development efforts to discover new drugs and diagnostics, and the ongoing quest for an HIV cure. Additionally, issues related to access to affordable treatments and addressing the social stigma associated with HIV/AIDS remain significant challenges.

Geographic Analysis:

The report provides insights into the market's regional distribution, with a focus on key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, India, and Japan. These regions are known for their significant contributions to HIV diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Astrazeneca

B. Braun Se

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocon

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Danaher Corp.

Dexcom Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lifescan Ip Holdings LLC

Lilly

Medtronic

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Qiagen N.V.

Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Sanofi

Siemens Healthineers AG

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ypsomed Ag

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (Hiv)

Report Overview

Disease Prognosis

Symptoms

Treatments

Hiv Timeline and Milestones

Hiv Life Cycle: Treatment and Mechanism of Action

Hiv Prophylaxis

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (Prep)

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (Pep)

Drug Resistance

Medication Adherence

Who Initiatives

Chapter 4 Global Industry Trends

Trends in Global Hiv Transmission

Regional Awareness Programs

Development of Novel Therapies

Public-Private Partnerships

Rising Comorbidities in Hiv Patients With An Increase in the Longevity of Patients

Global Programs to Counter Hiv

Preventing Transmission from Mother to Child

Challenges

Underestimating the Risk of Contracting the Disease

Social Stigma Associated With Stds

High Cost of Treatment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Hiv Therapeutic

Global Market Forecast for Hiv Therapeutics

Regional Markets for Hiv Therapeutics

North America

Market Analysis and Forecast

Epidemiology

Hiv Testing and Recommendations

Regulation of the North American Market for Hiv Therapeutics

European Market for Hiv Therapeutics

Market Analysis and Forecast

Epidemiology

Hiv Testing and Recommendations

Regulations Impacting the European Hiv Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Hiv Therapeutics

Southeast Asian Regions

Western Pacific Regions

Prevention and Screening Programs

Regulation of the Asia-Pacific Hiv Market

Market Impact of Generic Manufacturers

Market Analysis and Forecast

Rest of the World (Row) Market for Hiv Therapeutics

African Region

Global Investments in the Hiv Market

Chapter 6 Hiv Market by Arv Drug Category

Overview

Timeline of Therapies

First-Line Treatment Regimen

Second-Line Treatment Regimen

Third-Line/Salvage Treatment Regimen

Market Overview by Drug Category

Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nrtis)

Protease Inhibitors (Pis)

Single-Tablet Regimen (Str)/Fixed-Dose Combination (Fdc) Drugs

Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (Insti)

Non-Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nnrtis)

Entry Inhibitors

Chapter 7 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Molecular Diagnostics

Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

Point-Of-Care Testing

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

Other Emerging Techniques

Chapter 8 Evaluation of Market for Hiv Diagnostics

Market for Hiv Diagnostics by Test Type

Evolution of Hiv Tests

Antigen- and Antibody-Based Tests

Future Perspective

Cd4 Testing

Viral Load Testing

Hiv Diagnostic Product Profiles by Test Type

Cd4 Testing Products

Viral Load Testing Products

Chapter 9 Patents

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3ubmf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets