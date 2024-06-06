Addressing the Loneliness Epidemic: How Families Can Use Technology to Help Support Aging Loved Ones

Homewatch CareGivers Introduces Homewatch Connect Amid Rising Concerns of Senior Isolation—75% of Seniors Report Feeling Lonely





GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Louis, an 82-year-old grandfather, sitting alone in his living room, longing for the company of his children and grandchildren. Despite valuing his independence deeply, Louis struggles with a profound sense of loneliness. His adult children, living miles away, are constantly worried about his safety and well-being. This scenario is all too familiar for many families today, as they seek ways to ensure their aging loved ones can stay safely at home while remaining connected and engaged. To help address these concerns, Homewatch CareGivers, the trusted name in home care for nearly 45 years, has introduced Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions™ featuring Homewatch Connect™—the first-of-its-kind technology designed to help combat loneliness and fosters independence. It's an innovative solution that aims to keep seniors involved, helping seniors like Louis receive companionship and support to thrive in the comfort of their own homes.

Homewatch Connect device

The reality is stark: 2 in 5 U.S. adults over 60 report feeling lonely according to a National Institute of Health report. For seniors, creating a safer and socially connected environment is more than important—it's essential. A report by AARP states if given the choice, 77% of adults over 50 prefer to age in place, highlighting a strong desire to maintain their independence and stay in familiar surroundings. However, this desire often brings about significant concerns from their adult children, who may play a crucial role in their aging journey.

"The demand for senior care technology is on the rise. Studies predict that by 2050, one in five U.S. adults will be over 65, seeking innovative solutions that allow them to age at home," said Todd Houghton, president of Homewatch CareGivers. "Homewatch Connect is designed to help provide not just care, but companionship and support, helping every individual receive the attention they deserve."

Senior care technology is not just a convenience but a lifeline, that can help address critical safety concerns and significantly reduce feelings of isolation. With 1 in 3 seniors feeling isolated from their community, it's vital for families to regularly check in and ensure their loved ones feel connected and supported.

For adult children, understanding these statistics and taking proactive steps can make a world of difference in their parents' lives. By leveraging innovative solutions and staying actively involved, they can help their parents live independently, feel less isolated, and truly thrive in the comfort of their own homes. Through awareness, technology, and a commitment to staying connected, families can support their seniors in leading fulfilling, independent lives.

Through continued innovation, Homewatch CareGivers strives to enhance the quality of life for seniors, helping them feel connected and supported every day. For additional information about Homewatch CareGivers, please visit www.homewatchcaregivers.com/family.

About Homewatch Connect

Homewatch Connect is designed to provide easy communication with home care experts and loved ones, with non-intrusive engagement and connection to help minimize feelings of isolation and loneliness. This approach helps loved ones feel well-cared for through improved communication and interaction, offering caregivers enhanced support and flexibility in monitoring and engagement.

Key features of Homewatch Connect include:

Video and data communication between individuals and their care professionals, facilitating video calls on the television.

between individuals and their care professionals, facilitating video calls on the television. Connections with family and friends via group video calls and photo sharing to help alleviate loneliness and isolation.

via group video calls and photo sharing to help alleviate loneliness and isolation. On-screen alerts for medications, appointments, and other health regimens, helping to keep individuals active and engaged.

for medications, appointments, and other health regimens, helping to keep individuals active and engaged. Remote monitoring and alerts to help keep caregivers informed and provide reassurance to family members.

to help keep caregivers informed and provide reassurance to family members. Motion and sound detection to help monitor the environment and activity, with key data delivered through intelligent dashboards.

to help monitor the environment and activity, with key data delivered through intelligent dashboards. A secure cloud for data protection.

For more information about Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions, please visit www.homewatchcaregivers.com/home-care-services/total-care-solutions/

About Homewatch CareGivers

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers is one of the most experienced network of providers of full-service home care for people of all ages. Caregivers are triple-screened and continually trained and supervised to provide reliable, compassionate, and highly skilled services in companion, personal and comprehensive care. Home care services are personalized for each client and customized care plans are administered through a network of 234 locations. Each location is independently owned and operated by a franchisee. Services may vary by location. Certain locations solely provide nonmedical care services.

