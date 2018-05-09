Addressing the Struggle to Create Visual Content, Grip Launches Version 2.0 of Software

The release addresses how current image creation processes lack the branding and quality control enterprises and agencies require when producing images for e-commerce and digital marketing, quickly and in vast quantities. 66% of marketers state that great production quality is the most important success factor for visual content.

"Developing new creative is one of the top three barriers to success with visual content," explains Frans Vriesendorp, CEO of Grip. "Brands today face mounting demand for product images, with very little time or resources to create them. That's why we're really proud of the work we've done in Grip 2.0 and how the new features alleviate those struggles."

New features in the Grip 2.0 release include:

"We initially launched Grip to give brands the software needed to create product images at scale," said Shubham Mehrotra, Product Manager at Grip. "And with Grip 2.0 we're adding an improved UI with even better user functionality. It improves how companies manage global access rights, giving users access to the most relevant products and artwork to them. We're constantly adding new image export options and, as part of this release, we've added instant 360° images, 11K resolution images, the ability to mass export multiple files, among others."

To learn more about the new features in the Grip 2.0 release, please visit: http://bit.ly/2wp14qA

About Grip

Grip simplifies the creation of relevant visual content, with no trade-offs made between speed, scale and quality. It provides web-based software that enables brands and agencies to automatically generate 100% on-brand visual content for physical products. Using a 3D model of every product, Grip turns a once days- or weeks-long process of visual content creation into one that's only a matter of minutes. With Grip, brands and agencies… simply generate. For more information, visit www.grip.tools.

