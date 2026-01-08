Addtronics Announces Key Leadership Promotions at Operating Companies Bow Robotics and Addtronics Custom Automation

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a consolidator of high-quality, niche automation technology and solution providers innovating for the life sciences and other industries, today announced the promotions of Angie Keener to President of Bow Robotics ("Bow") and David Hopkins to President of Addtronics Custom Automation ("ACA").

Angie Keener, President of Bow Robotics David Hopkins, President of Addtronics Custom Automation

"Promoting leaders from within our operating companies is central to Addtronics' growth strategy," said Janet Ceddia, President of Addtronics. "Angie and David have demonstrated a deep commitment to customers, a strong command of their technical domains, and the ability to build and lead high-performing teams that execute reliably on complex projects and service offerings." Ceddia added, "Their promotions to President will help drive the next phase of growth for Bow and ACA respectively. It is a privilege to work alongside them."

Bow is a leading provider of parts, service, and repair for industrial robotics, specializing in ABB, Epson, and FANUC. Based in Ohio, the company offers a broad inventory of robotic parts, experienced service engineers, field service, and remote troubleshooting support designed to minimize downtime for its customers. With nearly 9 years of experience at Bow, including her recent role as General Manager, Keener brings deep operational knowledge and proven leadership to her new role as President. She will lead Bow's strategy, financial management, operations, and growth initiatives, focusing on scaling the company's technical support model, deepening OEM and customer relationships, and enhancing Bow's reputation as a responsive, highly reliable partner for industrial robotics users.

ACA is a full-service design-and-build automation company with locations in South Carolina and Missouri. ACA designs and integrates custom robotic automation systems for discrete manufacturing, with particular strengths in assembly and test applications for medical devices manufacturers, power & energy, and other end markets. With over 20 years of experience, including his tenure with Missouri Tooling and Automation prior to the Addtronics acquisition, Hopkins brings unmatched technical expertise to his new role as President. He will oversee ACA's growth strategy, engineering and applications teams, project execution, and commercial strategy, continuing to grow ACA's position as a trusted provider of complex automation systems that help manufacturers improve quality, throughput, and competitiveness.

These leadership transitions underscore Addtronics' commitment to advancing human health and productivity through automation, while ensuring customers receive high-quality, responsive service across the full lifecycle of their robotics and automation investments.

Bow and ACA are part of the Addtronics portfolio of companies, which also includes other leading automation equipment and service providers such as Sirius Automation, Colanar, and DAC International. Each operating company maintains its specialized focus and branding, while benefiting from shared capabilities, capital, and support from Addtronics' centralized leadership team.

For more information about Bow Robotics, please visit bowrobotics.com.

For more information about Addtronics Custom Automation, please visit acaautomate.com.

To learn more about Addtronics and its operating companies, visit addtronics.com.

