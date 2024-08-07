GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a consolidator of high-quality, niche automation technology and solution providers innovating for the life sciences and other industries, announced today that it has acquired Colanar, Inc ("Colanar"), a leading provider of aseptic fill and finish automation systems for the pharmaceutical industry.

Addtronics Expands with Addition of Colanar

Located in Deep River CT, Colanar (www.colanar.com) offers a range of specialty products and solutions, including full lines, benchtop systems, specialty product components, and aftermarket services for the pharmaceutical industry.

Colanar was founded in 2007 by Bernd Stroeter. Mr. Stroeter will continue to lead the organization as President and will work closely with the Addtronics executive leadership team.

Mr. Stroeter remarked, "The Colanar team is excited to join forces with Addtronics at a time when our business is poised for accelerated growth. Their senior team knows how to grow and scale businesses, which will enable us to bring more innovative solutions and better overall services to our customers on a faster timeline. This is a win-win for all."

Max Katzenstein, Executive Chairman of Addtronics, commented, "We are thrilled to add Colanar to our group of high-quality automation businesses. Bernd and his team have built a tremendous company and will be great additions to Addtronics. With Colanar's quality product and service offerings in the aseptic fill and finish market, we will better serve and innovate for our life sciences customers."

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of automation solution providers. Ideal candidates will be excited about joining a mission-driven organization that values the entrepreneurial spirit of each of its operating companies and is inspired to pursue further growth and value-creation strategies.

About Addtronics:

Addtronics is a consolidator of high-quality, niche automation technology and solution providers innovating for the life sciences and other industries. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its operating companies to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while enjoying the benefits of scale and partnership with other Addtronics companies. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

SOURCE Addtronics