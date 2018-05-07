Addus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net service revenues were $109.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, up 7.7% from $101.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net income increased 14.1% to $4.9 million for the latest quarter from $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2017, while net income per diluted share increased 13.5% to $0.42 from $0.37. Adjusted net income per diluted share grew 23.5% to $0.42 for the first quarter of 2018 from $0.34 for the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 excludes prompt payment interest income of $0.16 from the state of Illinois; M&A expenses of $0.07; restructuring charges of $0.02; severance and other costs of $0.01; and stock-based compensation expense of $0.06. For the first quarter of 2017, adjusted net income per diluted share excludes a gain on the sale of adult day service centers of $0.11; M&A expenses of $0.01; severance and other costs of $0.05; and stock-based compensation expense of $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.6% to $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2017, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 8.0% from 7.8%. (See page 7 for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures in this news release.)

Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Addus, commented, "I am proud of our solid financial results for the first quarter of 2018. First-quarter revenues reflected continuing organic growth, with an increase in same-store revenue of 4.6%, within our target range of 3% to 5%. As a result of tax reform, we also benefited from a reduction in our income tax rate for the first quarter of 2018. Also, clearly evident in the first quarter was the acceleration of the impact of our acquisition strategy. Our financial results for the quarter included the impact of the Options Home Care acquisition in August last year. As we previously announced, we purchased the Arcadia Home Care & Staffing business on April 1st and subsequently closed the Ambercare acquisition – announced February 28th – on May 1st. Ambercare and Arcadia produced combined 2017 revenue of over $100 million and are expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. Our first-quarter financial results and acquisition pipeline position Addus for continued growth during 2018."

As discussed in the Company's fourth-quarter conference call, Addus's adoption of ASU 2014-09, Accounting for Contracts with Customers, at the start of 2018 using the modified retrospective approach reduced the year over year comparability of net service revenue and expense items as a percentage of net service revenues, while not affecting net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The adoption of this revenue recognition standard resulted in a decrease of $2.0 million in our net services revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's revenue growth was driven by relatively balanced increases of 4.0% in billable hours per business day and 3.6% in revenue per billable hour, compared with the first quarter of 2017.

At March 31, 2018, the Company had cash of $63.4 million and bank debt of $43.9 million, while availability under its revolving credit facility was $111.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Allison concluded, "As our first-quarter results indicate, we are executing on our organic growth and acquisition strategies, and as a leading personal care company, we believe we are positioned to gain further market share in the future. The personal care industry remains strong given the growing recognition in healthcare of the value we provide by helping consumers with essential daily tasks that enable them to stay in their homes. We are confident we have the experience and resources to drive long-term growth in earnings and shareholder value."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as net income per diluted share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, severance and other costs, and gain on sale of ADS. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, severance and other costs, and gain on sale of ADS. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as net service revenues adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share to net income per diluted share, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company's operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company's financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company's business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company's peers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "continue," "expect," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, anticipated transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare's relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare's services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2017, which is available at www.sec.gov. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow).

About Addus

Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 39,000 consumers through 156 locations across 25 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Income Statement Information: For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Net service revenues $ 109,448 $ 101,606 Cost of service revenues 81,543 74,289 Gross profit 27,905 27,317

25.5% 26.9% General and administrative expenses 21,459 18,873 Gain on sale of adult day service centers - (2,065) Provision for doubtful accounts 78 2,032 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,516 Total operating expenses 23,344 20,356 Operating income from continuing operations 4,561 6,961 Total interest expense, net (1,412) 644 Other non-operating income - (57) Income before income taxes 5,973 6,374 Income tax expense 1,115 2,115 Net income $ 4,858 $ 4,259





Net income per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.37





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 11,696 11,581





Cash Flow Information: For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,276 $ 9,615 Net cash (used in) investing activities (3,699) 1,238 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (925) 290





Net change in cash 9,652 11,143 Cash at the beginning of the period 53,754 8,013 Cash at the end of the period $ 63,406 $ 19,156

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2018 2017 Assets





Current assets



Cash $ 63,406 $ 19,156 Accounts receivable, net 83,771 116,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,250 3,959 Total current assets 154,427 139,289





Property and equipment, net 7,384 7,049





Other assets



Goodwill 93,090 72,688 Intangible assets, net 16,480 14,217 Deferred tax assets, net 1,472 3,355 Investment in joint venture - 900 Total other assets 111,042 91,160





Total assets $ 272,853 $ 237,498





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 6,468 $ 5,453 Accrued expenses 42,153 44,215 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 2,761 2,551 Total current liabilities 51,382 52,219





Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 39,396 21,877 Long-term lease liability, less current portion 407 - Contingent earn-out obligation, less current portion 847 - Total long-term liabilities 40,650 21,877





Total liabilities 92,032 74,096





Total stockholders' equity 180,821 163,402





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 272,853 $ 237,498

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Statistical and Financial Data (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 2017 General:



Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (1) $ 8,734 $ 7,971 States served at period end 23 24 Locations at period end 115 111 Employees at period end 26,358 23,060





Home & Community



Average billable census - same store (2) 32,671 33,948 Average billable census - acquisitions (3) 1,523 - Average billable census total 34,194 33,948 Billable hours (in thousands) 6,030 5,800 Average billable hours per census per month 58.8 56.9 Billable hours per business day 92,768 89,223 Revenues per billable hour $ 18.15 $ 17.52





Percentage of Revenues by Payor:



State, local and other governmental programs 61.5% 64.9% Managed care organizations 34.6 32.3 Private duty 3.4 2.1 Commercial 0.5% 0.7%





(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense and restructure and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (2) Exited sites would have reduced same store census for the three months ended March 31, 2017 by 333. (3) The average billable census in acquisitions of 1,179 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was reclassified to average billable census - same stores for comparability purposes. The average billable census for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was prorated for the date of the acquisition.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (1)



Net income $ 4,858 $ 4,259 Interest expense, net 841 644 Interest income from Illinois (2,253) - Gain on sale of adult day service centers - (2,065) Other non-operating income - (57) Income tax expense 1,115 2,115 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,516 M&A expenses 1,002 244 Stock-based compensation expense 859 427 Restructuring charges 324 - Severance and other costs 181 888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,734 $ 7,971





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (2) Net income $ 4,858 $ 4,259 Interest income from Illinois, net of tax (1,831) - Gain on sale of adult day service centers, net of tax - (1,353) M&A expenses, net of taxes 815 165 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 698 289 Restructuring charges, net of tax 263 - Severance and other costs, net of tax 147 600 Adjusted net income $ 4,950 $ 3,960

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to Diluted Earnings per Share. : (3) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.37 Gain on sale of adult day service centers per diluted share - (0.11) Interest income from Illinois (0.16) - M&A expenses per diluted share 0.07 0.01 Restructuring charges per diluted share 0.02 - Severance and other costs per diluted share 0.01 0.05 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.06 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.34





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Service Revenues to Net Service Revenues: (4) Net service revenues $ 109,448 $ 101,606 Revenue associated with the closure of certain sites 4 (1,037) Adjusted net service revenues $ 109,452 $ 100,569

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, severance and other costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (2) We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before interest income from the state of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, severance and other costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock compensation expense and restructure expense, severance and other costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (4) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

