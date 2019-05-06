Addus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenues Increase 27.2 % to $139.3 million
Net Income of $4.9 Million or $0.36 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.52
Adjusted EBITDA Increases 23.1% to $10.8 Million
Same-Store Sales Increase 5.6%
FRISCO, Texas, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of comprehensive home care services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Net service revenues were $139.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, up 27.2% from $109.5 million for the first quarter of 2018. Net income was $4.9 million, compared with $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, while net income per diluted share was $0.36, compared with $0.42 per diluted share for the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share grew 23.8% to $0.52 for the first quarter of 2019 from $0.42 for the first quarter of 2018.
Adjusted net income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 excludes M&A expenses of $0.03, restructuring, severance and other costs of $0.05, and stock-based compensation expense of $0.08. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 excludes prompt payment interest income of $0.16 from the state of Illinois, M&A expenses of $0.07, restructuring, severance and other costs of $0.03, and stock-based compensation expense of $0.06.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.1% to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 from $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. (See page 8 for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures in this news release.)
Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud of our solid financial results for the first quarter, marking a great start to 2019. First-quarter revenues reflected a strong increase in same-store revenue of 5.6%, exceeding our target range of 3% to 5%. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenue in our New York market, as we saw significant consumer growth due to the ongoing narrowing of provider networks in the state. In addition, we saw referral volumes in the first quarter return to more normal levels in both New Mexico and Illinois, as expected."
At March 31, 2019, the Company had cash of $66.2 million and bank debt of $20.0 million, while availability under its revolving credit facility was $141.2 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Mr. Allison added, "As our first-quarter results indicate, we have continued to execute our organic growth and acquisition strategies and extend our market reach as a leading provider of comprehensive home care services. With our strong value proposition, including hospice and home health services, we believe we are well positioned to meet the increasing demand for our services.
"In April, we received approval from the Public Health and Health Planning Council of the New York Department of Health for our previously announced transaction to purchase the assets of VIP Health Care Services, a New York City-based provider of personal care services with annual revenues of approximately $50 million. We expect to complete the final requirements for licensure in order to close the transaction on or about June 1, 2019. This acquisition will further advance our strategy of enhancing strong operations in states where we operate. Importantly, we continue to have the flexibility and capital to pursue additional acquisitions that fit our strategic profile and enhance our ability to drive long-term growth in earnings and shareholder value. Our pipeline remains strong, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for Addus in 2019."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as net income per diluted share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, and severance and other costs. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, and severance and other costs. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as net service revenues adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share to net income per diluted share, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company's operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company's financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company's business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company's peers.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "continue," "expect," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, anticipated transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare's relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare's services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow).
About Addus
Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 39,000 consumers through 157 locations across 24 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.
|
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Income Statement Information:
|
For the Three Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net service revenues
|
$ 139,254
|
$ 109,476
|
Cost of service revenues
|
101,680
|
81,543
|
Gross profit
|
37,574
|
27,933
|
27.0%
|
25.5%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
29,257
|
21,537
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,074
|
1,807
|
Total operating expenses
|
31,331
|
23,344
|
Operating income from continuing operations
|
6,243
|
4,589
|
Total interest expense, net
|
403
|
(1,412)
|
Income before income taxes
|
5,840
|
6,001
|
Income tax expense
|
978
|
1,115
|
Net income
|
$ 4,862
|
$ 4,886
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.42
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
13,381
|
11,696
|
Cash Flow Information:
|
For the Three Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$ (3,197)
|
$ 14,276
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
(1,006)
|
(3,699)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
(33)
|
(925)
|
Net change in cash
|
(4,236)
|
9,652
|
Cash at the beginning of the period
|
70,406
|
53,754
|
Cash at the end of the period
|
$ 66,170
|
$ 63,406
|
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$ 66,170
|
$ 63,406
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
120,143
|
88,380
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
7,146
|
7,250
|
Total current assets
|
193,459
|
159,036
|
Property and equipment, net
|
10,843
|
7,384
|
Other assets
|
Goodwill
|
135,399
|
93,090
|
Intangible assets, net
|
22,531
|
16,480
|
Operating lease asset
|
16,691
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
-
|
1,472
|
Total other assets
|
174,621
|
111,042
|
Total assets
|
$ 378,923
|
$ 277,462
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 11,506
|
$ 9,578
|
Accrued expenses
|
17,202
|
11,545
|
Accrued payroll
|
24,139
|
20,012
|
Accrued workers compensation
|
14,537
|
13,599
|
Total current liabilities
|
67,384
|
54,734
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
615
|
-
|
Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs
|
17,375
|
39,396
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|
11,679
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
242
|
-
|
Long-term lease liability, less current portion
|
-
|
407
|
Contingent earn-out obligation, less current portion
|
-
|
847
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
29,911
|
40,650
|
Total liabilities
|
97,295
|
95,384
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
281,628
|
182,078
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 378,923
|
$ 277,462
|
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Service Revenues by Segment
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
Personal Care
|
$ 128,641
|
$ 109,476
|
Hospice
|
7,917
|
-
|
Home Health
|
2,696
|
-
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 139,254
|
$ 109,476
|
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Statistical and Financial Data
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
General:
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (1)
|
$ 10,790
|
$ 8,762
|
States served at period end
|
24
|
23
|
Locations at period end
|
157
|
115
|
Employees at period end
|
30,990
|
26,358
|
Personal Care
|
Average billable census - same store (2)
|
34,013
|
34,194
|
Average billable census - acquisitions
|
3,556
|
-
|
Average billable census total
|
37,569
|
34,194
|
Billable hours (in thousands)
|
6,864
|
6,030
|
Average billable hours per census per month
|
60.4
|
58.8
|
Billable hours per business day
|
107,250
|
92,768
|
Revenues per billable hour
|
$ 18.74
|
$ 18.15
|
Hospice
|
Admissions
|
511
|
-
|
Average daily census
|
575
|
-
|
Average length of stay
|
115.1
|
-
|
Patient days
|
51,724
|
-
|
Revenue per patient day
|
$ 153.07
|
$ -
|
Home Health
|
New Admissions
|
715
|
-
|
Recertifications
|
519
|
-
|
Total Volume
|
1,234
|
-
|
Visits
|
19,554
|
-
|
Percentage of Revenues by Payor:
|
Personal Care
|
State, local and other governmental programs
|
56.0%
|
61.5%
|
Managed care organizations
|
37.3
|
34.6
|
Private duty
|
3.9
|
3.4
|
Commercial
|
1.5
|
0.5
|
Other
|
1.3
|
-
|
Hospice
|
Medicare
|
93.3%
|
-
|
Managed care organizations
|
4.6
|
-
|
Other
|
2.1
|
-
|
Home Health
|
Medicare
|
81.6%
|
-
|
Managed care organizations
|
15.4
|
-
|
Other
|
3.0
|
-
|
(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings adjusted for interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense and restructure and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
(2) Exited sites would have reduced same store census for the three months ended March 31, 2018 by 5.
|
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (1)
|
Net income
|
$ 4,862
|
$ 4,886
|
Interest expense, net
|
403
|
841
|
Interest income from Illinois
|
-
|
(2,253)
|
Income tax expense
|
978
|
1,115
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,074
|
1,807
|
M&A expenses
|
496
|
1,002
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
1,233
|
859
|
Restructuring, severance and other costs
|
744
|
505
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 10,790
|
$ 8,762
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (2)
|
Net income
|
$ 4,862
|
$ 4,886
|
Interest income from Illinois, net of tax
|
-
|
(1,831)
|
M&A expenses, net of tax
|
413
|
815
|
Restructuring, severance and other costs, net of tax
|
620
|
410
|
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
|
1,026
|
698
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 6,921
|
$ 4,978
|
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: (3)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.42
|
Interest income from Illinois
|
-
|
(0.16)
|
M&A expenses per diluted share
|
0.03
|
0.07
|
Restructuring, severance and other costs per diluted share
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share
|
0.08
|
0.06
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.42
|
Reconciliation of Net Service Revenues to Adjusted Net Service Revenues: (4)
|
Net service revenues
|
$ 139,254
|
$ 109,476
|
Revenue associated with the closure of certain sites
|
-
|
(5)
|
Adjusted net service revenues
|
$ 139,254
|
$ 109,471
|
(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, severance and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
(2) We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before interest income from the state of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, severance and other costs. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
(3) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock compensation expense and restructure expense, severance and other costs. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
(4) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
