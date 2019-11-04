Addus HomeCare Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net service revenues increased 23.3% for the third quarter to $169.8 million from $137.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net income increased 34.0% to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $3.6 million for the third quarter last year, while net income per diluted share was $0.34 compared with $0.28 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income per diluted share grew 29.2% to $0.62 for the third quarter of 2019 from $0.48 for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 excludes interest income from the State of Illinois of $0.02, M&A expenses of $0.10, severance and other non-recurring charges of $0.08, and stock-based compensation expense of $0.08. For the third quarter of 2018, adjusted net income per diluted share excludes M&A expenses of $0.11, other non-recurring charges of $0.02, and stock-based compensation expense of $0.07. Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.8% to $14.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. (See page 8 for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures in this news release.)

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reached a final settlement related to a 2016 qui tam claim filed in the Northern District of Illinois related to the Company's former Illinois home health business, substantially all of which was sold in 2013. As a result of the settlement of this outstanding litigation, the results for the third quarter of 2019 include a charge of $574,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, net of tax, for discontinued operations related to the loss from home health business.

For the first nine months of 2019, net service revenues increased 21.2% to $458.7 million from $378.4 million for the first nine months of 2018. Net income increased 18.8% to $15.2 million for the first nine months of 2019 from $12.8 million for the first nine months of last year, while net income per diluted share increased to $1.12 from $1.06. Adjusted net income per diluted share grew 20.6% to $1.70 for the first nine months of 2019 from $1.41 for the same period in 2018.

Commenting on the results, Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our continued profitable growth as reflected in our solid third quarter financial and operating performance. Our third quarter revenue includes strong organic growth, with same-store sales for our personal care services increasing 7.7%, ahead of our target range of 3% to 5%. In addition to overall favorable demand trends during the quarter, additional key drivers for this increase were the expected higher contributions from our New York market due to the state-led narrowing of the provider network and increased reimbursement rates from managed care plans in our Illinois market that commenced July 1, 2019.

"Since the third quarter of 2018 represented our first full quarter of operations for hospice care following the acquisition of Ambercare, we are now reporting comparable same-store sales for hospice and home health services, which showed a 32.3% increase over the third quarter last year. We are excited about the opportunities for continued growth in these important care segments, which enhance our strong value proposition and our ability to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive home care services."

Mr. Allison added, "In addition to strong organic growth, we have continued to pursue a consistent and targeted acquisition strategy in 2019 with favorable results. On October 1, 2019, we completed our fourth acquisition of the year with the purchase of Hospice Partners of America, LLC, (Hospice Partners) an established provider of hospice services in multiple states. With annualized revenue from Hospice Partners of approximately $55.0 million, the completion of this transaction brings our total acquired annualized revenue in 2019 to approximately $130.0 million. Importantly, the addition of experienced hospice leaders to our current team enhances our ability to develop additional opportunities to expand our market reach for hospice services. We continue to work on the integration of our combined operations and are pleased with our progress to date."

At the end of the third quarter of 2019 and prior to the closing of the Hospice Partners acquisition, the Company had cash of $239.6 million and bank debt of $60.2 million, with availability under its revolving credit facility of $134.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in the ongoing strength of our acquisition pipeline. With the completion of our underwritten stock offering on September 9, 2019, and our solid cash position and minimal debt, we have the financial capability to continue to execute this strategy. Combined with consistent organic growth, we believe Addus is well-positioned for continued success as a leading provider of comprehensive home care services. We look forward to the opportunities ahead to continue to provide quality care to our patients while delivering value to our shareholders," Mr. Allison concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as net income per diluted share, adjusted for M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, severance and other non-recurring costs, write off of debt issuance costs, interest income from the State of Illinois and gain on sale of ADS. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, severance and other non-recurring costs, interest income from the State of Illinois and gain on sale of ADS. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as net service revenues adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share to net income per diluted share, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company's operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company's financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company's business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company's peers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "continue," "expect," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, anticipated transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare's relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare's services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, any failure of Illinois to enact a minimum wage offset and/or the timing of any such enactment, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2018, and its Prospectus Supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2018, which are all available at www.sec.gov . Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow).

About Addus

Addus is a provider of home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 42,000 consumers through 186 locations across 26 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com .

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Income Statement Information: For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net service revenues $ 169,803

$ 137,716

$ 458,749

$ 378,449 Cost of service revenues 123,817

100,926

334,719

277,985 Gross profit 45,986

36,790

124,030

100,464

27.1%

26.7%

27.0%

26.5% General and administrative expenses 35,950

28,267

95,429

76,298 Depreciation and amortization 2,756

2,535

7,365

6,676 Total operating expenses 38,706

30,802

102,794

82,974 Operating income from continuing operations 7,280

5,988

21,236

17,490 Total interest expense, net 80

1,430

1,068

1,368 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 7,200

4,558

20,168

16,122 Income tax expense from continuing operations 1,759

927

4,347

3,287 Net income from continuing operations 5,441

3,631

15,821

12,835















Discontinued operations:













Loss from Home Health Business, net of tax (574)

-

(574)

- Loss from discontinued operations (574)

-

(574)

- Net income $ 4,867

$ 3,631

$ 15,247

$ 12,835















Net income (loss) per diluted share:













Continuing operations $ 0.38

$ 0.28

$ 1.16

$ 1.06 Discontinued operations $ (0.04)

$ -

$ (0.04)

$ -















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 14,203

12,569

13,687

12,037















Cash Flow Information: For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,162

$ 4,515

$ 8,084

$ 24,679 Net cash used in investing activities (24,497)

(2,260)

(56,301)

(65,731) Net cash provided by financing activities 197,152

76,005

217,420

134,775















Net change in cash 184,817

78,260

169,203

93,723 Cash at the beginning of the period 54,792

69,217

70,406

53,754 Cash at the end of the period $ 239,609

$ 147,477

$ 239,609

$ 147,477

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2019

2018 Assets







Current assets





Cash $ 239,609

$ 147,477 Accounts receivable, net 138,045

111,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,822

6,935 Total current assets 386,476

265,780







Property and equipment, net 11,527

9,453







Other assets





Goodwill 162,016

134,063 Intangible assets, net 41,119

26,197 Operating lease assets 17,972

- Total other assets 221,107

160,260







Total assets $ 619,110

$ 435,493







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 14,741

$ 9,847 Accrued expenses 19,133

10,596 Accrued payroll 27,043

27,236 Accrued workers compensation 14,399

14,846 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 970

2,318 Current portion of contingent earn-out obligation -

847 Total current liabilities 76,286

65,690







Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 59,248

98,891 Long-term lease liability, less current portion 12,559

- Deferred tax liabilities, net 866

1,098 Other long-term liabilities 163

641 Total long-term liabilities 72,836

100,630







Total liabilities 149,122

166,320







Total stockholders' equity 469,988

269,173







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 619,110

$ 435,493

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Service Revenues by Segment (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Personal care $ 154,563

$ 128,179

$ 421,458

$ 362,740 Hospice 10,874

7,116

27,228

11,765 Home health 4,366

2,421

10,063

3,944 Total revenue $ 169,803

$ 137,716

$ 458,749

$ 378,449

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Statistical and Financial Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Personal Care













States served at period end







24

24 Locations at period end







153

148 Average billable census - same store 37,920

37,670

37,863

37,704 Average billable census - acquisitions (1) 1,422

-

1,416

- Average billable census total 39,342

37,670

39,279

37,704 Billable hours (in thousands) 7,785

7,007

21,918

19,865 Average billable hours per census per month 65.5

61.5

61.5

58.2 Billable hours per business day 117,956

107,793

112,400

101,351 Revenues per billable hour $ 19.87

$ 18.31

$ 19.23

$ 18.27 Same store growth













Revenue 7.7%

3.7%

6.6%

4.0%







Hospice













Locations at period end







14

13 Admissions 563

393

1,548

643 Average daily census 791

520

659

528 Average discharge length of stay 120.6

145.4

121.9

146.1 Patient days 72,261

47,679

178,792

80,279 Revenue per patient day $ 150.48

$ 149.25

$ 152.29

$ 146.55 Same store growth













Revenue 26.5%

-

-

- Average daily census 24.2%

-

-

-







Home Health













Locations at period end







12

10 New admissions 910

653

2,325

1,041 Recertifications 764

616

1,949

985 Total volume 1,674

1,269

4,274

2,026 Visits 31,477

21,774

75,188

34,631 Same store growth













Revenue 49.1%

-

-

- New admissions 9.6%

-

-

-







Percentage of Revenues by Payor:













Personal Care













State, local and other governmental programs 49.0%

57.5%

52.8%

58.7% Managed care organizations 44.5

35.3

40.6

35.0 Private duty 3.7

4.3

3.8

4.1 Commercial 1.7

1.5

1.6

1.2 Other 1.1

1.4

1.2

1.0







Hospice













Medicare 92.3%

93.8%

92.7%

93.8% Managed care organizations 5.4

6.0

5.2

6.1 Other 2.3

0.2

2.1

0.1







Home Health













Medicare 76.4%

90.2%

79.0%

91.0% Managed care organizations 22.0

9.1

18.6

8.3 Other 1.6

0.7

2.4

0.7

(1) The average billable census in acquisitions of 4,936 and 4,983 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, was reclassified to average billable census - same stores for comparability purposes. The average billable census for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was prorated for the date of the acquisition.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (1) Net income $ 4,867

$ 3,631

$ 15,247

$ 12,835 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 574

-

574

-















Net income from continuing operations 5,441

3,631

15,821

12,835















Interest expense, net 541

1,430

1,529

3,621 Interest income from Illinois (461)

-

(461)

(2,253) Secondary offering costs 127

65

127

65 Income tax expense 1,759

927

4,347

3,287 Depreciation and amortization 2,756

2,535

7,365

6,676 M&A expenses 1,946

1,666

3,183

3,198 Stock-based compensation expense 1,471

1,105

4,186

2,961 Severance and other non-recurring costs 1,289

277

2,363

1,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,869

$ 11,636

$ 38,460

$ 31,740















Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (2) Net income $ 4,867

$ 3,631

$ 15,247

$ 12,835 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 574

-

574

- Interest income from Illinois, net of tax (348)

-

(348)

(1,790) M&A expenses, net of tax 1,470

1,350

2,492

2,566 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,112

895

3,279

2,368 Severance and other non-recurring costs, net of tax 1,070

224

1,949

1,079 Adjusted net income $ 8,745

$ 6,100

$ 23,193

$ 17,058















Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share: (3) Net income per diluted share $ 0.38

$ 0.28

$ 1.16

$ 1.06 Interest income from Illinois per diluted share (0.02)

-

(0.02)

(0.15) M&A expenses per diluted share 0.10

0.11

0.18

0.21 Severance and other non-recurring cost per diluted share 0.08

0.02

0.14

0.09 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.08

0.07

0.24

0.20 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.62

$ 0.48

$ 1.70

$ 1.41















Reconciliation of Net Service Revenues to Adjusted Net Service Revenues: (4) Net service revenues $ 169,803

$ 137,716

$ 458,749

$ 378,449 Revenues associated with the closure of certain sites -

-

-

(2) Adjusted net service revenues $ 169,803

$ 137,716

$ 458,749

$ 378,447

















(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, severance and other non-recurring costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (2) We define Adjusted net income as net income before interest income from the state of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, severance and other non-recurring costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock compensation expense, severance and other non-recurring costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (4) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

