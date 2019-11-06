Addus Homecare To Participate In Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference, which takes place November 13 - 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 9:00 a.m. Central Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus

Addus is a provider of home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 42,000 consumers through 186 locations across 26 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

