Addverb Addresses Enterprise Resilience Through Micro-Fulfillment and Autonomous Routing at Manifest 2023

Americas CEO Mark Messina discusses challenges and solutions for ecommerce and retailers to maintain and improve efficiences as customers demand faster delivery

IRVINE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global robotics company Addverb will showcase its latest autonomous solutions at Manifest 2023. Addverb Americas CEO Mark Messina will speak on Wednesday, February 1st on an expert panel about trends in autonomous micro-fulfillment and autonomous routing alongside other experts from Davinci Micro, Koch Disruptive Technologies and Wise Systems.

According to recent research, Same Day Delivery Market size was an estimated UDS $4.8bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD $16 bn within five years. Powered by robotics, autonomous micro-fulfillment and routing is the solution that can provide sustainable delivery for the market. Addverb's comprehensive portfolio of Mobile Robots, ASRS, Picking Technologies, and Software helps warehouses increase their storage capacity, pick and sort at higher speeds, and improve their overall efficiency by up to 300%.

"The e-commerce, grocery, and convenience industries must integrate automation to satisfy ever-more demanding customer expectations," said Mark Messina, CEO of Addverb Americas. "Collaborative robots can help warehouses optimize traffic routes within the warehouse itself, prioritize picking and packing based on item type, and integrate with last-mile delivery services to ensure faster and more efficient deliveries. In today's economy, automation just makes sense."

Addverb will showcase their software and robotics solutions January 31 - February 2 at the Manifest 2023 Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at booth #107. Messina will take the stage during the Automated Micro Fulfillment & Autonomous Routing Panel, at 10:20 am PT Wednesday, February 1.

Join us at Manifest 2023 or to learn more about Addverb's fixed and flexible solutions in robotics and warehouse automation you can visit https://addverb.com .

About Addverb:

Addverb provides smart end-to-end warehouse and industrial automation and intralogistics solutions. Addverb's fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, and software solutions comprising an extensive portfolio of fixed and flexible automation solutions help improve the performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations.

Addverb's mission is to discover a customer's warehousing problem, design an appropriate customized automation solution to the identified problem, deliver the solution, and provide dedicated after-sales support.

Addverb's headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D facilities are in India, with global offices in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, the USA, Germany, and the UAE. Addverb's current 100+ customers include Reliance, Unilever, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and PAR Pharmaceutical.

