Addverb and McMurray Stern Pair Up to Bring the Next Generation of Warehouse Robotics to Customers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cutting-edge automation solutions provider Addverb announced a new partnership with mobile storage and warehouse automation leader McMurray Stern . Combining McMurray Stern's fully integrated storage options with Addverb's fixed and flexible solutions featuring its proprietary software, will enable new and existing customers to fully customize and optimize their picking, packing, storage and other automation systems. The combined integrations will deliver innovative automation solutions for businesses across industries such as apparel, grocery, retail, healthcare, and for the government.

"McMurray Stern's experience in integrated design-build lays a foundation for Addverb's hardware and software innovations," said Sriram Sridhar, Addverb's Chief Revenue Officer. "McMurray Stern has a long legacy within the storage and micro fulfillment industry. We are looking to learn from their experience and work together to offer creative solutions to their customers."

The strategic partnership will focus on providing Addverb's robots, including Multi-Pro (Mother-Child Pallet Shuttle), Zippy (Guided Sortation Robot), Quadron (Carton Shuttle), and Dynamo (Autonomous Mobile Robot) to deliver streamlined and cost-effective automation systems to McMurray Stern's customers. Addverb will also provide its robust software suite consisting of Concinity (Warehouse Execution System), Mobinity (Warehouse Control System), and Movect (Fleet Management System). Each of Addverb's software can be integrated with any ERP, WMS or any third party systems seamlessly. Concinity manages the end-to-end functions of a warehouse with coordination among different operations. Mobinity (Warehouse Control System) ensures real-time tracking of materials inside a warehouse and optimizes material handling. Movect centrally manages the robot fleet end-to-end with effective coordination, accurate control, and efficient scheduling. As a company that builds both software and hardware from the ground up, Addverb is uniquely positioned to integrate with legacy systems for warehouses.

"The Addverb and McMurray Stern alliance will bring a new level of performance to our customers that will make warehouse automation systems more affordable to a broader market. We are very excited about our new partnership with Addverb that complements our comprehensive solutions offering," said Pat Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Addverb's comprehensive suite of solutions will be displayed at McMurray Stern's new Technical Center in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Customers can witness the latest automation technologies powered by Addverb's wide portfolio of warehouse hardware and software.

This new alliance is the latest in a series of company expansions and strategic partnerships that have strengthened Addverb's footing in the United States.

About McMurray Stern

Based in Southern California, McMurray Stern is a nationwide solutions provider in warehouse automation, specializing in planning, designing, and implementing automated storage solutions. Its fully integrated design-build process ensures projects are professionally managed from concept to execution so that its customers have an improved workflow and can more efficiently manage their time, space, materials, and information.

About Addverb

Addverb provides smart end-to-end warehouse and industrial automation and intralogistics solutions. Addverb's fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, and software solutions comprising an extensive portfolio of fixed and flexible automation solutions, help improve the performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations.

Addverb's mission is to discover a customer's warehousing problem, design an appropriate customized automation solution to the identified problem, deliver the solution, and provide dedicated after-sales support.

Addverb's headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D facilities are in India, with global offices in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, the USA, Germany and UAE. Addverb's current 100+ customers include Reliance, Unilever, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, and PAR Pharmaceutical.

