Addverb Appoints Industry Veteran Sriram Sridhar as New CEO of Addverb Americas

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addverb, a global leader in warehouse robotics, appoints Sriram Sridhar as the new CEO for Addverb Americas. Since his joining in 2020, initially in Singapore, Sriram has been instrumental in expanding the company's international presence and most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing Sales and Marketing in the Americas.

Sriram Sridhar, a seasoned professional in supply chain technology, specializes in warehouse automation & robotics. Leading Addverb Americas, he has surpassed brand and revenue growth targets over the past two years. Before joining Addverb, Sriram held leadership roles at GreyOrange and Larsen & Toubro, demonstrating prowess in Sales, Marketing, and Operations management.

Speaking of the recent appointment, Bir Singh, Co-Founder of Addverb said, "With his depth of experience in product development, his passion for serving customers and his commitment to inspiring his team, Sriram is the perfect leader to accelerate the company's vision of Human Robot Collaboration."

As CEO of Addverb Americas, Sriram aims to establish Addverb as the premier warehouse automation provider in North & South America. His vision involves tackling complex challenges in future warehouses and supply chains by leveraging configurable hardware and AI-driven software to transform them into profit centers. "It's an honor to lead Addverb Americas, this is a great company with great people," said Sriram. "Our industry is undergoing massive challenges due to labor shortages and the ever-growing need to build a profitable supply chain fueling the need for automation. We are well positioned to address these needs and deliver great solutions to our customers," he added.

Addverb Americas is expected to continue to outpace the competition moving forward under Sriram's leadership. As Addverb's client and partnership footprint expands, Sriram and the entire Addverb Americas team will focus on innovating warehouse automation solutions that solve the toughest challenges for clients across multiple industries within the supply chain and warehouse distribution space.

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible automation solutions, allowing clients to realize new levels of efficiency, reliability, and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb maintains multiple offices, and client locations in North America, with headquarters located in Irvine, California and satellite offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.addverb.com.

