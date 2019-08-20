ADEC Innovations and Libryo Partner to Simplify Supply Chain Compliance

IRVINE, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEC Innovations, a leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, and Libryo, a legal tech company that provides SaaS for regulatory law, announce their partnership to deliver a software module empowering brands and suppliers to understand their legal requirements and compliance status in real-time, fostering responsible practices through improved processes, greater transparency, and operational efficiencies.

CleanChain, an ADEC Innovation, is an application designed to help organizations gain visibility and insights into chemical use throughout their supply chain, automating the processes of tracking, managing, and reporting compliance with Manufacturing Restricted Substance Lists (MRSLs) and Restricted Substances Lists (RSLs).

The new partnership has given rise to the CleanChain Compliance Module, an innovative new extension that integrates Libryo's vast library of more than 20,000 legal registers with CleanChain's comprehensive management software. The Compliance Module makes it clear and easy for brands and suppliers to understand their federal and regional legal and regulatory obligations, create action plans for compliance, and keep track of multiple facilities. The tool converts relevant legal items into a simple checklist and details next-steps for compliance, allowing users to answer the question, 'What does the law require my business to do here and now?' in seconds.

Peter Flynn, Libryo's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are delighted to have partnered with ADEC Innovations to bring the Compliance Module to an industry that has been searching for a smarter way to address this very difficult problem. Helping to solve environmental and social issues like this is the reason we founded Libryo, so it is very satisfying to see this solution launch so strongly."

"The driving force behind CleanChain is transparency, and our partnership with Libryo allows us to take that to the next level," said Lance Pierce, President, Global Development, ADEC Innovations. "Having real-time access to regulations involving waste production, hazardous chemicals, and child labor empowers companies to proactively make positive impacts for their business, as well as the communities they serve, and to be transparent in doing so."

About Libryo

Libryo is an automated, cloud-based platform that helps organisations know the law that applies to their business, in every jurisdiction. Law is poorly organised, changes regularly, it's not searchable and is written in complicated phrases. Libryo makes it easier to know the law by filtering, configuring and tracking unique legal registers, enabling people to quickly navigate regulatory complexity with clarity and certainty. Founded in 2016 with headquarters in London, Libryo operates all over the world helping over 9,000 users across 130 organisations. Libryo - now you know. www.libryo.com

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations' ESG business advances sustainable practices around the world and helps organizations responsibly grow and operate. Visit esg.adec-innovations.com to find out more.

