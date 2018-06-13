ADEC Innovations and MAS Holdings Make a CleanChain Connection in Journey Toward Elimination of Hazardous Materials

IRVINE, Calif. and COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEC Innovations announces today that MAS Holdings (MAS), a leading manufacturer of intimate apparel, sports, swim and performance wear, has invested in software solution CleanChain, an ADEC Innovation, in its quest to be a zero toxic manufacturer. CleanChain will be used by the group to manage chemical use throughout MAS' global manufacturing operations and supply chain.

As part of its zero toxic commitments, MAS needed a process and reporting system that provided inventory registration and management, usage tracking and dashboard views for each of their facilities spread around the globe. After reviewing a number of different solutions, MAS selected CleanChain because it offered a number of unique features not offered by other software companies and allowed them to create the solutions their manual approach had not delivered.

Working together, MAS and ADEC Innovations implemented CleanChain to fulfill their specific reporting needs. MAS has since facilitated the adoption of CleanChain at 20 chemical intensive manufacturing facilities in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Germany, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

"We needed to more proactively and systematically manage the vast amounts of chemical information across our global operations," said Sharika Senanayake, director environmental sustainability, MAS Holdings. "Since implementing CleanChain and collaborating with the ADEC Innovations team, we have transformed our inefficient and labor-intensive processes into a comprehensive system that helps us better understand and reduce risks, and reduced our manual burden and the associated costs of aggregating supply chain data."

MAS attributes significant improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness of chemical management across their supply chain to CleanChain. An early adopter of the platform, MAS joined in 2016 and has since played an important collaborative role in improving ADEC Innovations' pioneering chemical information management solution.

"ADEC Innovations is thrilled to partner with MAS Holdings in the deployment of CleanChain within their organization and across the supply chain," said Robert A. Francisco, president, ADEC Innovations. "Our collaboration supports MAS Holdings' continued commitment to being a proactive and forward-thinking organization with products, plans and strategies that focus on sustainability. Their core ideals are in direct alignment with ADEC Innovations' mission of developing solutions like CleanChain, which accelerate positive, global impact, resulting in a more sustainable future."

CleanChain is a secure online chemical information management system, built for manufacturers and supported by many of the major brands they supply. It provides partner businesses with a library of over 32,000 chemicals, the results of analyses conducted on those chemical products by approved labs, custom tools to compare how different products comply across multiple Manufacturing Restricted Substance Lists (MRSLs), detailed questionnaires to help users share data on the products they use and an intuitive connections system to facilitate simple sharing of this data. More than 500 users have joined the platform. For more information on CleanChain, visit cleanchain.com.

About MAS Holdings

Being one of the world's most recognized design-to-delivery solution providers in apparel and textile manufacturing, MAS manages a portfolio of businesses with revenue of USD 1.8bn. It is also the largest apparel and textile manufacturer in South Asia. Headquartered in Sri Lanka, MAS serves 53 manufacturing facilities placed across 16 countries, with over 95,000 people involved in its operation. With a diverse portfolio under its umbrella, MAS is driven by the vision to create a self-sustained ecosystem in the global business arena.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations' environmental, social and governance (ESG) business advances sustainable practices around the world and helps organizations responsibly grow and operate. With access to ADEC Innovations' global workforce of over 5,000 employees spanning five continents, Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and North America, ADEC ESG Solutions is able to seamlessly deliver fully integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs and help them save time, reduce costs, optimize resource use and drive operational efficiencies. Please visit esg.adec-innovations.com to find out more.

