ADEC Innovations Wins Service Provider of the Year at SSON Impact Awards 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEC Innovations won Service Provider of the Year at the SSON Impact Awards 2026 – North America, announced at Shared Services & Outsourcing Week in Orlando on 18 March. The business process outsourcing (BPO) provider earned the recognition in its first year of entry, competing against some of the industry's most established players.

About SSON Impact Awards

The SSON Impact Awards celebrate excellence across the shared services, GBS, and outsourcing industry. They are hosted by SSON (the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network) across four regions: Europe, North America, Asia, and Australasia. The North America awards are held annually at the SSOW conference.

The Service Provider of the Year category recognizes an outsourcing provider that has impacted a Shared Services Organization, driving efficiencies beyond the original scope, becoming an invaluable partner not only to the Shared Services, but to the wider business.

The bar is high. In recent years, the award has gone to some of the largest and most established names in global outsourcing. This year, ADEC Innovations was recognized for the quality and measurable impact of its client services.

Why ADEC Innovations Was Chosen for Service Provider of the Year

ADEC Innovations secured the award on the strength of a client case study demonstrating delivery across three simultaneous initiatives: expanding the scope of services and moving additional workstreams under its management, extending delivery to a new location in Nairobi, Kenya, and implementing a structured Innovation Program.

ADEC delivered on every element while maintaining operational excellence and high client satisfaction. The solution embraced Impact Sourcing practices and enabled the client to achieve significant operational savings, greater bandwidth, and improved business resilience.



Comment from ADEC Innovations

James Donovan, Co-Founder and CEO of ADEC Innovations, said: "This is an incredible milestone for our team. Winning in our first year of entering—particularly in the Service Provider of the Year category—speaks volumes about ADEC as an outsourcing partner.

We are proud to stand alongside global organizations that have shaped this industry for decades. Earning this award reinforces that success is not just about scale, but about how you support your clients and deliver meaningful impact.

I want to take a moment to thank our global delivery teams. This award belongs to you. Every day, you go above and beyond to deliver work grounded in innovation, discipline, and expertise—enabling us to stand confidently among such outstanding peers."

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations brings 30+ years of expertise, global BPO capability, and advanced technologies, including RPA and AI, to optimize Global Business Services functions and enhance clients' performance across industries. Our bespoke managed solutions drive operational excellence, improve resilience, and deliver cost efficiencies, enabling clients to expand their global reach and achieve measurable outcomes.

As a purpose-driven organization, ADEC Innovations champions sustainable outsourcing practices and provides impact-focused services to help clients reach their sustainability goals and objectives.

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SOURCE ADEC Innovations