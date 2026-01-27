Adecco Announces Acquisition of Advantis Medical Staffing

Acquisition expands tech-enabled healthcare staffing capabilities in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco, the leading global workforce solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Advantis Medical Staffing, a U.S.-based healthcare staffing organization specializing in travel nursing and allied health.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of Adecco's North American healthcare capabilities and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering scalable, high-quality workforce solutions in one of the largest and most durable talent segments.

Advantis Medical has established itself as one of the most innovative and trusted healthcare staffing brands in the U.S., powered by a highly engaged clinician network, concierge-level service, and cutting-edge technology. The organization has consistently received recognition for its exceptional workplace experience for both employees and clinicians alike.

"Advantis Medical's blend of high‑touch service and advanced technology platforms represents exactly the kind of human‑centered, digitally enabled innovation that defines the future of work," said Geno Cutolo, President of Adecco North America. "This acquisition is a deliberate step in advancing our healthcare strategy and strengthening our position in one of the largest and most essential sectors of the labor market. Together, we'll expand opportunities for clinicians, deliver even greater value for clients, and accelerate growth in a segment that touches lives every day."

"At Advantis Medical, our principle is simple: deliver the 'Advantis Gold Standard' by combining exceptional service with technology that optimizes staffing for clinicians and facilities," said Steve Belcher, President and Co-Founder of Advantis Medical. "Our focus on relationships, operational excellence, and a scalable model has earned trust across the healthcare ecosystem. Partnering with Adecco allows us to extend this model and accelerate our delivery of industry-leading solutions nationwide."

About Adecco:

Adecco is the leading global workforce solutions provider and part of the Adecco Group. As a trusted partner for businesses and jobseekers alike, we believe in connecting skills with rewarding opportunities while helping global and local organizations build and optimize their workforce for long-term success. We offer a full spectrum of workforce solutions for a resilient economy: temporary and permanent placement as well as outsourcing solutions to provide ultimate flexibility for both companies and candidates. Adecco provides jobs for more than 600,000 people daily and our ambition is to increase this number to 850,000 people in the next years. We are determined to play our part in changing the world of work for the better, providing effective solutions for making it a more diverse, inclusive place.

About Advantis Medical Staffing:

Advantis Medical Staffing is a leading U.S.-based, Dallas, Texas–headquartered, tech-enabled healthcare staffing company specializing in travel nursing and allied health staffing across all 50 states. Known for its technology-driven recruiting model and concierge-level service, Advantis Medical combines AI-enhanced platforms with experienced healthcare staffing professionals to deliver seamless onboarding and high-quality clinician placements.

The company has built a strong reputation for clinician engagement and service excellence through a relationship-driven operating model that supports healthcare facilities and clinicians nationwide. The organization has earned consistent recognition for its workplace culture and service quality, reflecting a strong operational foundation aligned with long-term growth. With a rapidly growing national footprint and a scalable, tech-forward platform, Advantis Medical delivers the agility and quality required to meet today's healthcare staffing demands.

