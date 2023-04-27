Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends

LUXEMBOURG, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million that represents approximately $0.16260252 per share considering outstanding shares as of today, to shareholders of the Company of record at close of business on May 9, 2023, and payable on May 24, 2023.

This dividend distribution is the first of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The second installment shall be payable on or about November 2023 in an equal cash amount. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied to the gross cash dividend distribution amount in each installment.

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 219.8 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.8 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

