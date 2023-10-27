Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends

Adecoagro S.A.

27 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million that represents approximately $0.16486555 per share considering outstanding shares as of today, to shareholders of the Company of record at close of business on November 9, 2023, and payable on November 24, 2023.

This dividend distribution is the second of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The first installment was paid on May 24, 2023, in an equal cash amount, resulting in an annual cash dividend of $35 million.

Victoria Cabello
IR Officer
Email: [email protected]

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 219.8 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.8 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

