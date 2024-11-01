Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends

News provided by

Adecoagro S.A.

Nov 01, 2024, 16:50 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million that represents approximately $0.1740 per share considering outstanding shares as of today, to shareholders of the Company of record at close of business on November 12, 2024, and payable on November 27, 2024.
This dividend distribution is the second of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The first installment was paid on May 29, 2024, in an equal cash amount, resulting in an annual cash dividend of $35 million.

About Adecoagro:
Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.8 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $140.0 million in 2Q24. Strong crushing pace and volume recovery in Farming. Shareholder distribution YTD above policy minimum.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced today its...

ADECOAGRO S.A. ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO US$100.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

Adecoagro S.A. (the "Issuer") announces the early results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Agriculture

Agriculture

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics