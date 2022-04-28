Adecoagro announces the filing of its form 20-F for fiscal year 2021
Apr 28, 2022, 19:38 ET
LUXEMBOURG, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (the "Company") (NYSE: AGRO), one of the leading agro-industrial companies in South America, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The Company's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.adecoagro.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements, or its complete 2021 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.
For questions please contact:
Victoria Cabello
IR Manager
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651
Skype: +54 (11) 4836-8651
Adecoagro is a leading agro-industrial company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 219.8 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.7 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of bioelectricity, among others.
