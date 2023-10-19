Adela Presents Data Demonstrating Strong Prognostic Prediction Capabilities in Head and Neck Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma at the ESMO 2023 Congress

Individuals with higher quantities of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) prior to treatment had a significantly increased likelihood of recurrence or progression

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for minimal residual disease monitoring and early cancer detection through a genome-wide methylome approach, is presenting data demonstrating the feasibility of using its platform for ctDNA quantification and prognostic prediction in head and neck cancer (HNC) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC), at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2023 Congress. In samples from patients with newly-diagnosed HNC and RCC, collected at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Health Network and the Ontario Tumour Bank, ctDNA was detected and quantified using Adela's platform, and progression- or recurrence-free survival was compared between samples with high and low ctDNA.

"To improve patient outcomes by optimizing the treatment delivered, clinicians need additional tools to stratify patients with HNC and RCC based on their likelihood of relapsing," said Geoffrey Liu, MSc, MD, Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Health Network. "These initial results from the genome-wide methylome platform demonstrating the ability to predict the likelihood of recurrence or progression from samples at diagnosis are promising. Future studies in the post-treatment setting will be needed to confirm these results."

In individuals with newly diagnosed stage I-IV HNC, ctDNA was quantified in 91 biobanked pre-treatment samples with a median follow-up time of 50.6 months. Individuals with higher quantities of ctDNA prior to treatment had a significantly increased likelihood of recurrence or progression [hazard ratio (HR) 5.40 (95% CI 2.25, 12.95), log-rank P<0.001]. A multivariate analysis demonstrated that this higher likelihood of recurrence or progression was independent of cancer stage and clinical characteristics (sex, age, smoking history) [HR 5.24 (95% CI 2.05, 13.42), Wald test P=0.001].

Similarly, in individuals with newly-diagnosed Stage I-IV RCC, ctDNA was quantified in 148 biobanked pre-treatment samples with a median follow-up of 15.7 months. Individuals with higher quantities of ctDNA prior to treatment had a significantly increased chance of recurrence or progression [HR 11.81 (95% CI 4.96, 28.1), log-rank P<0.001]. Worse prognosis persisted in the higher ctDNA group in a sub-population of 89 individuals with Stage I-III RCC [HR 16.26 (95% CI 2.9, 91.15), log−rank P<0.001].

"We are highly encouraged by these results demonstrating the strong prognostic prediction of our tissue-agnostic genome-wide methylome enrichment platform in patients newly diagnosed with cancer," said Anne-Renee Hartman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Adela. "Our goal is to increase the ease and accessibility of MRD testing for patients and clinicians through a blood test that detects clinically meaningful levels of ctDNA to predict outcomes and inform treatment decisions, without requiring tumor tissue. We are currently evaluating the potential of the platform for assessing prognosis, and monitoring for post-treatment recurrence, in samples from multiple cancer types. We are excited about the potential of our comprehensive methylome approach to be utilized across the cancer continuum."

Presentation Details

Liu, G, MD2, et al. Prognostic Performance of a Genome-Wide Methylome Enrichment Platform in Head and Neck Cancer

Presentation Number: 866P

Date and Time: Sunday October 22nd, 12:00 – 1:00 PM CEST

Session Location: Hall 8

Rini, B. MD 1, et al. Evaluation of a Genome-Wide Methylome Enrichment Platform for Circulating Tumor DNA Quantification and Prognostic Performance in Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

Presentation Number: 1910P

Date and Time: Monday October 23rd, 12:00 – 1:00 PM CEST

Session Location: Hall 8

About Adela

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information to maximize test performance and improve treatment decisions. The company's platform specifically isolates the information-rich (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to capture and preserve more genomic material for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). This comprehensive view of the methylome significantly increases the opportunities for Adela's products to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to approaches that target a smaller set of genomic regions. It also enables enhanced prognostic and predictive abilities, as well as dynamic monitoring in patients over time. Adela's approach to MRD testing is tissue agnostic, eliminating the burden of acquiring a tumor sample. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, Labcorp and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com.

1 Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN

2 Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, ON

