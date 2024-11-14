Adela to Present Biological Insights into its Tissue-Agnostic Assay for Molecular Residual Disease Detection at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring and early cancer detection through a proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment technology will present at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Liquid Biopsy from Discovery to Clinical Implementation taking place in San Diego from November 13-16, 2024.

Adela's blood test for MRD monitoring was recently validated to predict and surveil for recurrence in head & neck cancer. Results have been published in Annals of Oncology1. The data presented at the AACR Special Conference meeting reinforce the evidence utilizing Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment assay for MRD detection in such challenging indications as head & neck cancer, by demonstrating that Adela's test enriches for differentially-methylated regions in genes and pathways associated with head & neck tumors.

In addition, Dr. Scott Bratman, Adela's Chief Innovation Officer, will deliver a plenary session on tissue-agnostic MRD detection in which he will highlight the versatility of Adela's test for use broadly in patients with head & neck cancer regardless of anatomical site, HPV status, and treatment regimen.

A Research Use Only (RUO) version of Adela's MRD test is currently available to biopharmaceutical companies and other investigators for use in biomarker discovery and drug development. Adela plans to commercialize the test in 2025 for use in patients who have received curative intent treatment for head & neck cancer, regardless of HPV status, to detect recurrence earlier and help guide treatment decision-making.

Presentation Details

Biological insights into tissue-agnostic plasma cfDNA methylation signature for surveillance of head and neck tumor recurrence

Yulia Newton, PhD and Justin Burgener, PhD

Proffered Presentation: November 14, 2024 12:15 PM PT, Salon CDE

Poster Session: November 15, 2024 6:15 – 8:15 PM PT, Salon AB

Liquid biopsy in head and neck cancers: A model for tissue-agnostic MRD detection

Scott Bratman, MD, PhD

Plenary Session: November 15, 2024 11:30 AM PT, Salon CDE

About Adela

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's blood-based, tissue-free product ensures universal accessibility to MRD testing for patients with cancer, eliminating any dependency on tumor tissue availability. Adela's approach efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information from the methylome, providing greater opportunity to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to platforms that target a smaller set of genomic regions. Adela's first product utilizing this genome-wide methylome enrichment platform was recently clinically validated for predicting and surveilling for recurrence in patients with head & neck cancer and published in Annals of Oncology. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, RA Capital Management and Labcorp. Find more information at adelabio.com.

1 Liu G et al., Clinical validation of a tissue-agnostic genome-wide methylome enrichment MRD assay for head and neck malignancies. Annals of Oncology. 2024. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2024.08.2348

