Adela to Present Data from Tissue-Agnostic MRD Assay at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for minimal residual disease monitoring and early cancer detection through a proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment technology, today announced data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 5-10, 2024 from its tissue-agnostic minimal residual disease (MRD) assay. These data demonstrate the feasibility of the assay for cfDNA cancer signal quantification and prognostic prediction in HPV-positive and HPV-negative head & neck cancers following treatment. Data will also be presented on the analytical performance of Adela's platform.

In addition, Daniel De Carvalho, Ph.D., Adela's Chief Scientific Officer, has been selected to serve as Chair of the Plenary Session "Discovery Science in Early Cancer Biology and Interception". Dr. De Carvalho will also present in the session "New Liquid Biopsy Technologies for Detection and Characterization of Cancer".

Adela plans to commercialize its first product, a tissue agnostic test for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, in 2025. The product will be based on Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform, which utilizes the company's patented technology, cfMeDIP-seq, originally developed by Dr. De Carvalho at University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, in collaboration with investigators at Sinai Health System. Adela's technology efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information to maximize test performance and improve treatment decisions. It can be applied across the entire cancer care continuum and is initially being developed for MRD and multi-cancer early detection.

Presentation Details

Abstract # 2427: The development of a tissue-agnostic genome-wide methylome enrichment MRD assay for applications across the cancer care continuum for head and neck malignancies

Geoffrey Liu1

Mon Apr 8, 2024 9 am-12:30 pm PT

Section 40 Poster Board Number 23

Abstract # 5024: Analytical performance of a genome-wide methylome enrichment platform to detect minimal residual disease from plasma-derived cell-free DNA

Hestia Mellert2

Tues Apr 9, 2024 9am – 12:30pm PT

Section 40 Poster Board Number 11

Discovery Science in Early Cancer Biology and Interception

Dr. Daniel De Carvalho (Chair)

Sat April 6, 2024 4:15 PM PT

Hall GH

New Liquid Biopsy Technologies for Detection and Characterization of Cancer Dr. Daniel De Carvalho

Tues April 9, 2024 12:30 – 2:00 PM PT

Ballroom 20 CD

About Adela

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform, which utilizes the company's patented cfMeDIP-seq platform, efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information to maximize test performance and improve treatment decisions. The company's platform specifically isolates the information-rich (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to capture and preserve more genomic material for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). This comprehensive view of the methylome significantly increases the opportunities for Adela's products to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to approaches that target a smaller set of genomic regions. It also enables enhanced prognostic and predictive abilities, as well as dynamic monitoring in patients over time. Adela's approach to MRD testing is tissue agnostic, eliminating the burden of acquiring a tumor sample. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, RA Capital Management, and Labcorp. Find more information at adelabio.com.

1 Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

2 Adela, Inc. Foster City, CA

