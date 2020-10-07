Adelante SCM and PINC Launch the First Annual State of Yard Management Report

UNION CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched and prepared by Adelante SCM's analyst Adrian Gonzalez and presented by PINC, the publication's 2020 theme is The Impact Of Digital Yard Management on Enterprise Transportation Costs and Capacity. The report brings clarity to key industry questions such as how important is having digital yard management capabilities in helping you achieve transportation objectives? And how much do you estimate you would save annually in overall transportation costs by digitizing your yard operations?



The COVID-19 pandemic has made agility, flexibility, and responsiveness even more critical for supply chain success. Manufacturers, retailers, and distributors have been forced to quickly adapt their supply chain networks and processes to new market realities.



As the uncertainties with customer expectations, unstable freight capacity, and ever-changing guidance from governments and public health authorities continue, trailer and container yards at distribution centers and manufacturing plants are playing a vital role as mechanisms to expedite shipments, support corporate sustainability goals, and reduce costs.



Also, facilities continue to be forced to optimize driver and truck turnaround times and reduce costs while becoming a "Shipper of Choice" as hours of service constraints cause carriers to be more selective.



At the enterprise level, logistics executives are looking for ways to automatically optimize the flow of goods into and out of their facilities and to efficiently manage yard capacities, trailer pool availability, yard service providers, transportation contracts, and accessorial charges from an enterprise perspective.



"Across virtually all industries, transportation represents the lion's share of distribution costs. According to an industry leading consulting firm, transportation costs range from 60% of total distribution costs for High Tech companies to 88% for Food & Beverage companies. Therefore, compared with transportation and warehousing costs, it is easy to see why investing in digitizing yard management operations has not been a priority for CEOs, CFOs, and even supply chain executives," said Adrian Gonzalez, President of Adelante SCM and lead researcher. "There are many factors that influence transportation costs, but there is one that many companies overlook: the link between yard management, driver detention, and freight rates."



Adrian Gonzalez and PINC's CEO, Matt Yearling, will present and review the results of the report during the upcoming webinar, "The Impact Of Digital Yard Management on Enterprise Costs and Capacity" on Tuesday, October 28th at 12 p.m. PDT.



The 2020 State Of Yard Management Report will be shared with all online event attendees and will be available for download after the webinar.



About Adrian Gonzalez



Adrian Gonzalez is trusted advisor and leading industry analyst with more than 20 years of research experience in transportation management, logistics outsourcing, and other supply chain and logistics topics. He is the founder and president of Adelante SCM, a peer-to-peer learning, networking, and research community for supply chain and logistics professionals. Adelante's services include Talking Logistics, an online video talk show and blog featuring thought leaders and newsmakers in the supply chain and logistics industry, and Indago, a market research service that brings together a community of supply chain and logistics practitioners who share practical knowledge and advice with each other while giving back to charitable causes. Prior to his current roles, Adrian held various leadership positions at ARC Advisory Group, Motorola, Polaroid, and Clare. Adrian speaks frequently at industry events and conferences and is regularly quoted in industry publications. He is also a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and a LinkedIn Influencer with more than 252,000 followers.



About PINC



PINC is the number one provider of digital yard management solutions to the world's leading brands. PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution.



