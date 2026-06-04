Adeler Jewelers Founder Jorge Adeler Wins Best Colored Gemstones Design at the 2026 COUTURE Design Awards

International Jewelry Industry Honors the Great Falls Visionary at the Most Prestigious Fine Jewelry Trade Show in the World

GREAT FALLS, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeler Jewelers, the family-owned fine jewelry boutique celebrated for more than five decades of bespoke artistry, is proud to announce that founder and master designer Jorge Adeler has received the Best Colored Gemstones Design (under $40k) award at the 2026 COUTURE Design Awards, held at Wynn Las Vegas. Presented by COUTURE — the fine jewelry industry's most prestigious international trade show — the honor recognizes a lifetime of devotion to the art of colored gemstone design.

Jorge Adeler Best Colored Gemstone Design (under $40k)

The COUTURE Design Awards are widely regarded as the highest honor in designer fine jewelry, recognizing work that demonstrates not only technical mastery but a rare and deeply personal relationship with gemstones — precisely the philosophy that has defined Jorge Adeler's work since he and his wife Graciela founded Adeler Jewelers in 1975, after immigrating from Argentina to the United States.

"The gemstone is always the starting point for me. Each one possesses its own story and character, and my goal is to create a design that reflects and elevates its natural beauty. Receiving this recognition from COUTURE is an honor beyond words."

— Jorge Adeler, Founder & Master Designer, Adeler Jewelers

From their flagship boutique in Great Falls, Virginia, Jorge's designs have graced the red carpets of the Academy Awards and the Grammys, worn by Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, and Oprah, and have appeared in Vogue, People, and InStyle.

Today, Jorge works side by side with his daughters Wendy and Valentina, whose creative energy and business acumen are guiding Adeler Jewelers into a vibrant next chapter. The 2026 COUTURE Design Award arrives just over a year after the boutique's milestone 50th anniversary celebration — a moment that underscored how deeply the Adeler name has become woven into the fabric of American fine jewelry.

"Our father has given his life to the beauty of gemstones," said Wendy Adeler. "To see the international community recognize that passion at COUTURE is something our entire family will treasure. This award belongs to every client who has trusted us with their most meaningful moments."

Adeler Jewelers is committed to ethical sourcing, including conflict-free diamonds and recycled metals, and remains deeply engaged in supporting the Great Falls and Northern Virginia community through charitable and educational partnerships. The award-winning design is on display at the Great Falls boutique. Private appointments are available for those who wish to experience the work firsthand.

About Adeler Jewelers

Established in 1975 and located in Great Falls, Virginia since 1980, Adeler Jewelers is a premier fine jewelry boutique specializing in bespoke, one-of-a-kind designs crafted in platinum and gold with extraordinary gemstones. A family-run business committed to ethical sourcing and community engagement. Visit adelerjewelers.com.

About COUTURE

COUTURE is the fine jewelry industry's most celebrated international trade event, held annually at Wynn Las Vegas. The COUTURE Design Awards recognize outstanding achievement across key categories of jewelry design. Visit thecoutureshow.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Adeler Adeler Jewelers

Phone: 703.759.4076

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Adeler Jewelers