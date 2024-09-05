AdelFi Credit Union Partners with Judson University to Become the Preferred Financial Institution for Students, Staff, Families and Alumni

ELGIN, Ill., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdelFi Credit Union is proud to announce its partnership with Judson University as the preferred credit union for students, staff, families, and alumni. This collaboration will provide a range of consumer banking services and financial education rooted in Christian stewardship.

Under this new partnership, AdelFi will offer comprehensive banking solutions to the Judson University community, emphasizing the integration of faith and finances. Services will include savings and checking accounts, loans, online banking, and more, all designed to support the financial well-being of those associated with Judson University.

"We are thrilled to partner with Judson University to bring our unique, faith-based banking services to their community," said Abel Pomar, CEO of AdelFi. "Our goal is to help individuals and families manage their finances in a way that aligns with their Christian values, and this partnership is a significant step toward achieving that mission."

In addition to traditional banking services, AdelFi will provide biblically based financial education and tools. These resources aim to equip students, staff, families, and alumni with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions that honor God. Educational offerings will include online resources covering topics such as budgeting, saving, and debt management from a biblical perspective.

"Partnering with organizations that align with our Christian values and mission is important to us," said Virginia Guth, Senior Vice President for Student Success and Registrar of Judson University. "AdelFi has developed curriculum to assist our students in understanding financial stewardship. We believe that is an essential element for our students to be successful. "

The partnership between AdelFi and Judson University reflects a shared commitment to fostering financial responsibility and stewardship in alignment with Christian principles. Together, they aim to support the Judson community in achieving financial health and stability through faith-centered guidance and services.

For more information about the partnership and the services available, please visit www.AdelFiBanking.com and www.JudsonU.edu.

About AdelFi

AdelFi was founded in 1964, originally as the Conservative Baptist Credit Union, which merged in 1984 with the Association of Christian Schools International Credit Union to form Evangelical Christian Credit Union (ECCU), a leading full-service Christian financial institution. In 2022, ECCU was rebranded to AdelFi (brothers and sisters in Christ) to represent its Christian members' shared beliefs and resources. Today, AdelFi is committed to equipping individuals, Christian businesses, and ministries to better align their faith with their finances and to manage their financial resources so they can pursue their God-given mission. AdelFi has a growing alliance of individuals, businesses, organizations, and ministries whose combined membership helps support the spread of the Gospel in the U.S. and worldwide.

About Judson University:

Judson University is a Christian liberal arts university located in Elgin, IL. Founded in 1963, Judson offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in fields such as business, education, architecture, psychology, and more. Guided by its mission to cultivate whole-person education, Judson is committed to fostering academic excellence, spiritual formation, and community engagement.

Contacts:

Jimmy Lee, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer

e-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 714.671.5700

Virginia (Ginny) L. Guth, MA, SVP for Student Success/University Registrar

e-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 847.628.1151

