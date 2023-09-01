ADELL MEDIA ANNOUNCES DEBUT OF 910 AM - DETROIT'S NEWS TALK SUPERSTATION

DETROIT, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adell Media announced today the debut of 910 AM – Detroit's News Talk Superstation (WFDF-AM), effective Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

910 AM will broadcast a 24/7 lineup of news and conservative talk featuring industry- leading personalities. The station kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on September 5 with "The Glenn Beck Program" and the new roster includes: "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," "The Sean Hannity Show," "The Jesse Kelly Show," "The Bill O'Reilly Show," and others. The station will also feature local news, weather and traffic from Total Traffic & Weather Network, and breaking news coverage from ABC Radio.

"For the first time in years, Metro Detroit has an alternative to WJR, with a genuinely conservative point of view," said Kevin Adell, Chief Executive Officer of Adell Media. "We're excited to launch this new talk station with the biggest names in the format. As the 2024 Presidential Election race heats up, 910 AM will be well positioned to provide all the important news and updates our community needs to stay informed on the latest hot topics and issues."

Full Programming Lineup:

5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Fox News Rundown

6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Justin Barclay

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Glenn Beck Program

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Sean Hannity Show

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Jesse Kelly Show

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Bill O'Reilly

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Our American Stories

1:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano

Visit https://www.910amsuperstation.com/ for more information.

